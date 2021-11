TOMS RIVER — A wide-scale search for two missing people near an Ocean County park had a happy ending, when a father and his toddler son were discovered safe Sunday night. Toms River police said were called around 7:35 p.m. after the pair left their Fifth Avenue township home Sunday morning and were not heard from for eight hours. A search was organized that included the State Police Aviation Unit and Toms River fire companies.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO