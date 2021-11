ALBANY – Whether the Buffalo Bills will be a betting option for gamblers drawn to the 2022 Super Bowl is, well, up to the Buffalo Bills. But no matter who is playing, the odds that legalized online wagering on the high-betting game is in place in New York by February increased Monday with the awarding of sports betting licenses to two groups of companies – totaling nine firms in all – that represent a who’s who of gambling interests.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO