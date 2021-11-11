CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betway adds Philadelphia Flyers to US partnership portfolio

Cover picture for the articleSuper Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has expanded its US sponsorship portfolio through a new tie-up with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. Betway will serve as an official partner of the Flyers and receive brand exposure on the ice and around the rink during Flyers home games at Wells...

