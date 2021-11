After evidence found that OnePlus planned to launch a Pac-Man-themed device, the company has “unveiled” the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition device. The announcement came via the OnePlus Forums, but frustratingly the Chinese firm didn’t even share a single image of the phone. That said, OnePlus has said that this smartphone glows in the dark, which we guess channels some of the classic arcade cabinets of yesteryear. One of the saving graces is that OnePlus confirmed that they won’t “just slap a new logo on an existing device and call it a day.”

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO