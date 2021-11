This year Move United launched its first ever Wheelchair Football League, thanks in part to a large grant from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. For adaptive athletes, football is more than a game. One athlete participating in the inaugural league is former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Bart Salgado, who helped build the Wheelchair Football League. It's been a dream for the Persian Gulf veteran since the early 2000s, one that grew from heartbreak and perseverance. Salgado's L.A-based team recently played in the Kansas City tournament at Arrowhead Stadium. They defeated the Kansas City squad 32-18 in the championship game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO