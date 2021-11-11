CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 23 Penn State to lean on Dotson vs No. 9 Michigan

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 23 Penn State will lean on its passing game against No....

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Jurors begin deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

(CNN) — Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A group of 18 jurors was in court for the entirety of the trial but six were dismissed by...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
State College, PA
Football
CBS News

Alex Jones found liable in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits and will have to pay damages, judge rules

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies' "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Lean On#Cfp#American Football#Ap#Wolverines#The Nittany Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy