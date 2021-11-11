Keeping Pets Healthy with Daily Paws

I love Christmas. I usually decorate my house with a small frosted tree, an elf tree, a few ceramic decorations and stockings for my adult children. Also, I have a few wall hangings I put up. I have a light that goes outside and candy cane pathway. This year I have a new a reindeer for my front yard and a wooden snowman. I usually wait until the first weekend in December to start my decorating. I would say I am not one who starts decorating too early or continues into the new year very long. However, I am usually glad when Christmas season is over.

YORK, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO