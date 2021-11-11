CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Keeping Pets Healthy with Daily Paws

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Our friends at Daily Paws want to help...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

A Paws For Pets -- Tinsel and Tails, and getting your pet ready for winter

I love Christmas. I usually decorate my house with a small frosted tree, an elf tree, a few ceramic decorations and stockings for my adult children. Also, I have a few wall hangings I put up. I have a light that goes outside and candy cane pathway. This year I have a new a reindeer for my front yard and a wooden snowman. I usually wait until the first weekend in December to start my decorating. I would say I am not one who starts decorating too early or continues into the new year very long. However, I am usually glad when Christmas season is over.
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Station#Daily Paws#The Meredith Corporation
Daily Herald

Grooming our dogs keeps them healthy and happy

I took Cocoa, our rescue German shepherd, to the groomer to get her nails cut and, on the spur of the moment, decided to get her a bath. The groomer took her to a huge wash tub to "brush her first." Since German shepherds shed all year round, Cocoa was always losing her hair.
ftluptonpress.com

Keeping People and Pets Together

(Family Features) The bond between people and their pets has never been stronger. Eighty-one percent of pet parents said the increased time together during the pandemic made their four-legged friends feel even more like family, according to the Mars Petcare “Keeping People and Pets Together” Report, which examined the relationships pet parents developed with their pets in 2021 as well as their hopes and concerns for the year ahead. It also highlights findings from the first-ever State of Pet Homelessness Index, which measured the scale of pet homelessness to help find ways to solve the problem. Learn more at BetterCitiesforPets.com.
HOMELESS
Laredo Morning Times

Therapy pets lend kids a helping paw at University Health's vaccination sites

It's a tale as old as modern medicine: kids hate getting shots. As a result, parents and medical professionals must sweeten the deal for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the youth. Doctors offices will stockpile glittering stickers, parents will make promises of candy or cherished fast food. Now that children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, University Health is taking the "sting out of the shot" with pet therapy at their Wonderland of America's vaccination site.
PETS
Columbus Telegram

Residents urged to keep pets up to date on rabies

Officials are encouraging residents to keep their pets current on rabies vaccination following a recent report of a Columbus domesticated dog testing positive for the virus. According to a Nov. 4 press release from the Columbus Police Department, police were notified by the East-Central District Health Department that on Oct. 27 there was a confirmed case of rabies in the City of Columbus. The dog had been a pet located in a residence behind Carriage House Estates.
COLUMBUS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Petunia with The Haven

Kasey Cotten with The Haven brought Petunia on Studio10. She is a sweet beagle mix that is ready for her forever home. If you would like to adopt Petunia, contact The Haven today. Address: 559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532. Phone: (251) 929-3980.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas Gifts with Thrive by Chef Jonavin

Thrive by Chef Jonavin can help you mark a few items off your Christmas list this holiday season. He partnered with celebrity chef and Chopped Champion Chef Kathleen O’brien Price aka 'Chefleen' and created line of Chefleen X Thrive Artisanal Cutting Boards and Spatulas. Both cutting board and spatulas are...
LIFESTYLE
Wicked Local

A Moment of Paws: Weight gain impacts pet health

If you’re like me, you love the look on your pet’s face when you give them a treat. It’s a reward for good behavior or for just being a loving companion. But a few treats here and there can turn into overfeeding, and is just one factor that can lead to significant weight gain for our pets.
BOSTON, MA
healththoroughfare.com

The Ultimate Health Checklist For Your Pet Friend: 5 Tips To Keep Your Pet Healthy

Owning a pet is perhaps one of the most rewarding experiences in life. However, together with this rewarding experience comes great responsibility. At first glance, it may seem pretty easy to keep your pet healthy, happy, and joyful. But, like most things in our life, there’s usually more to how our pet is feeling than what meets the eye.
PETS
thedoctorstv.com

How to Keep Your Pets Safe from a Dangerous New Outbreak

Veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Kimmelstiel joins The Doctors to share the dangers of leptospirosis and how to protect your pets and your family! This virus can be passed from animals to people. If you see symptoms in your pet or yourself, head to the doctor for treatment.
PETS
WILX-TV

Keeping our pets safe and warm during the cold season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s no secret Michigan winters can be brutally cold, so in addition to keeping ourselves warm, there are things we can do to protect our pets as well. Mark Marquardt from Joey’s Pet Outfitters shares some items to keep our four-legged friends protected this winter season including...
LANSING, MI
lakecountybanner.com

How To Keep Your Livestock Animals Healthy

Taking care of numerous animals is a huge responsibility. Although there can be a great reward, we need to ensure that we have their best interests at heart. This is how to keep your livestock animals healthy. High-Quality Food and Fresh Water. Just like people, animals need appropriate amounts of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy