Elon Musk Cleverly Dumps Nearly $5B in Tesla Stock

By Dan Burrows
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Sure enough, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $5 billion worth of stock in the world's largest automaker by market value so far this week – just days after asking in a Twitter poll whether he should do so.

But it looks like investors can finally stop worrying. After three days of price declines – likely fueled in part by the mercurial billionaire's sale threats – TSLA stock at least appears to have found its footing.

Given that the electric vehicle stock carries significant weight in scads of basic market-index funds held by most investors, that's an encouraging development.

Musk's Stock Sales Confirmed

Over the weekend, Musk conducted a Twitter poll asking followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in TSLA stock, and promised to abide by the results of the poll.

The majority – some 3.5 million followers – voted "yes."

But it seems likelier than not that the Twitter poll was just a stunt heralding something Musk already had planned.

"Today Musk owns roughly 21% of Tesla and it was viewed by many on the Street that he would sell up to ~5%/6% of his ownership stake before the Twitter poll fiasco began," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Either way, Musk made good on his promise. Regulatory filings made public late Wednesday revealed that Musk exercised options Monday and then sold about 2.1 million of the TSLA stock he received to raise $1.1 billion in cash to pay taxes stemming from the transaction.

Interestingly, the option exercise and sales were pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders are required to adopt such plans so as to not run afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The trading plan was filed with the SEC on Sept. 14, or well before Musk's infamous Twitter poll of Nov. 6.

It's also worth noting that the options were not set to expire until August 2022. Exercising options early is actually a bullish move on Musk's part, notes Barron's Al Root:

"It's important to remember that Musk had no looming bill from the options exercise. The tax is due only when the transaction happens. And Musk exercised the options before he had to, making it a bullish trade in theory.

Exercising options early and holding the stock bought is better, for tax purposes, when an options holder believes a stock is going up. That's because the tax rate on options exercise is the tax rate on ordinary incomeand the tax rate on long-term capital gains is lower than the rate on ordinary income."

But let's not digress, because Musk's sale saga hardly ends here.

After exercising options on Monday, Musk undertook a series of sales on Tuesday and Wednesday, per regulatory filings. In those trades, the chief unloaded 3.5 million TSLA shares worth nearly $3.9 billion. These transactions, however, were not made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. That is, they were not scheduled sales.

Recall that shares in Tesla tumbled more than 16% from the close on Friday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 10. Pressure from Musk dumping nearly $5 billion worth of Tesla stock into the market – and the uncertainty created by his Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his total holdings – probably didn't help.

And the pain caused by this selloff wasn't limited to holders of TSLA stock. With a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion, Tesla has a great deal of sway in cap-weighted indexes – the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, for example – and scores of exchange-traded funds, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Tesla has an outsized effect on consumer discretionary funds, as well. For instance, it accounts for more than 19% of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY) $23 billion-plus in assets.

In other words, even investors who don't hold TSLA stock directly have skin in Musk's game.

Encouragingly, shares in Tesla seemed to be stabilizing in Thursday's early action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifusv_0ctkEKvk00
YCharts

What Now for TSLA Stock?

For those worrying about Musk bailing out on his baby, the world's richest man still holds more than 166 million shares of Tesla stock, or roughly 16% of the electric vehicle maker's shares outstanding. Vanguard is the distant No. 2 shareholder, holding 5.9% of the company's outstanding stock.

Make of that what you will. And to reiterate: Musk's options exercise and sales were planned well in advance of his Twitter stunt – the point of which remains elusive to anyone but the Tesla chief.

To be fair, Musk's quick but precipitous sale of TSLA stock might have been the best course of action for Tesla's CEO.

"With 10% being a higher amount that surprised some investors, ultimately it's a digestible number we are not overly concerned about, although it has given fuel to the bears pressuring the name this week," Ives says. "In a nutshell, we would rather Musk rip the band-aid off now and sell this portion of stock quickly rather than it lingering over the next year and feeding into any non-fundamental bear thesis on the story."

Will Musk make good on selling even more of his stake? That's anyone's guess, but the bullishness he showed by exercising options early suggests it's probably one of his goofs.

The bottom line is there is no bottom line. We can only hope the billionaire feels sated by his latest jape, and whatever whim that follows causes less consternation for both TSLA stock and the broader market.

Kiplinger

Will Earnings Keep Nvidia's Stock Momentum Alive?

Nvidia (NVDA, $306.20) stock has been red-hot recently, with the shares up 57% since bouncing off the $200 mark in early October. But can the semiconductor company keep the momentum going after Nvidia's third-quarter report, scheduled on the earnings calendar for after Wednesday's close?. Wall Street pros are certainly upbeat...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Spice Up a Bland Market Session

The broader market didn't have much giddy-up to start the week, with stocks mostly flat in the absence of any market-moving news. But that should change shortly. This week's earnings calendar features another bevy of pivotal reports – one that's heavy on retailers such as Target (TGT) and Home Depot (HD), but also includes other mega-caps such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Tuesday morning will bring with it updates on monthly retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and other vital economic data.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Soar

Stocks ended a choppy week on a positive note but it wasn't enough to pull the major market indexes into the green on a weekly basis. In focus today was the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which fell to 66.8 in November from 71.7 in October – its lowest level in a decade and well below the 72.5 expected by economists.
STOCKS
The Independent

Big Short investor deletes all his tweets after posting dire economic predictions and jabs at Elon Musk

Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has alleged that Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock simply to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.Mr Burry tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy, tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
u.today

Elon Musk Slams Fiat Money

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again criticized government-issued fiat currencies in response to a tweet posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. The centibillionaire underscored how little ordinary people actually know about “normal” money, highlighting how outdated and malleable it is. COBOL, an aging programming language developed in the 1950s,...
MARKETS
