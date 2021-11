We continue to see a large influx of people relocating to Montana. It is wild to see just how many out-of-state plates are on the street at any given time. The mass exodus from states like California has led to people looking for a home somewhere with a little more "elbow room." But, it is not just Montana that is experiencing this. States like Idaho, Texas, and Utah are also seeing lines of U-Hauls. The story seems to be the same regardless of what state people are relocating to. They are driving up costs of living for current residents of the state. Making locals a little uneasy.

