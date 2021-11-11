CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

The Room That Could Have Been

By Kira M. Sobers
Smithsonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1977, famed American artist Georgia O’Keeffe visited the completed Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden for the first time. Over a decade earlier, O’Keeffe and founding donors Joseph and Olga Hirshhorn formed a friendship. Through recently-digitized letters in our collections, we learned more about their interesting relationship and...

siarchives.si.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Smithsonian

Deborah Czeresko Artist Talk: Venetian Glass, Then and Now

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, the Smithsonian American Art Museum hosted a virtual conversation with Deborah Czeresko, one of the featured artists in New Glass Now, on view at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery from October 22, 2021, to March 6, 2022. Learn more about Czeresko’s perspective as a woman working in the male-dominated field of glass and how she incorporates traditional Venetian glass techniques into her innovative artwork. This program looked at the artist’s iconic Meat Chandelier and how it relates to artworks from SAAM’s exhibition Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano, which examines the influence of nineteenth-century Venetian glass techniques on American artists of the same era. Mary Savig, the Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at SAAM, joined the artist for this engaging conversation on the past, present, and future of glass art.
MUSEUMS
Winston-Salem Journal

Kovels Antiques: Antique poster could have been made for early 1900s Olympics

This 1894 poster could have been made for an Olympic event in the early 1900s or well into the 20th century. Tandem bicycling was a Summer Olympics event in 1908 and then again from 1920 to 1972. Two-rider teams raced for 2,000 meters on tandem bicycles. In 1908, 34 riders from seven countries took part. France won the gold medal. In 1972, the last year before it was dropped, the event included 28 riders from 14 nations. Tandem bicycle races are still part of the Paralympics.
SPORTS
AFP

New York auction smashes record for Frida Kahlo work

A rare painting by Frida Kahlo sold in a New York auction house Tuesday for almost $35 million, a record price for a work by the iconic Mexican artist. That made it the most expensive Latin American work of art in history sold at auction, the previous record having gone to a painting by Diego Rivera himself, whose work "Los Rivales" (1931) sold for $9.76 million in 2018. 
VISUAL ART
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'Our Country Friends' are sparkling guests, but they could have been more

In the opening pages of “Our Country Friends,” Gary Shteyngart’s fifth novel, Sasha Senderovsky awaits a group of old friends at his house in the Hudson Valley. It’s March 2020, and a global pandemic has made Senderovsky’s country house an attractive retreat. As he drives around buying groceries for his guests, he feels giddy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
okstate.edu

OSU Museum of Art welcomes ‘Native American Veteran Artists’ show

Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | Museum Marketing and Communications | 405-744-2783 | egosney@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art unveiled a three-piece installation on Oct. 30 that features works by Native American veteran artists. The mini-vault show, which opened on the eve of Native American Heritage Month, was curated by OSU art history student and museum intern Sam Holguin.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museum#Art Exhibitions#American
Smithsonian

Exterior of A&I - 1900s

Exterior view of the north side of the United States National Museum building, now known as the Arts and Industries Building, has the redesigned entrance, which has been completely filled in with glass by architects Hornblower and Marshall, c. 1902 - 1907. A cannon can be seen to the left of the central protruding vestibule. The Syrian sarcophagus, brought to the United States in 1839, and placed outside the U.S. National Museum May 19, 1883, is visible at right. At the far right corner of the photo, a portion of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in the South Yard is visible.
MUSEUMS
Smithsonian

Unseen Art History: Tea Bowl with Design of Chrysanthemums

As the weather turns cool and crisp this fall season, there is nothing like holding a cup of hot tea while enjoying the changing colors of the trees or sitting by a cozy fireplace. For this month’s post in the Unseen Art History blog series, read on to uncover how and why this ceramic Japanese tea bowl from the Edo period became part of the Freer Gallery of Art’s collection.
DESIGN
Smithsonian

Benjamin Franklin’s Pioneering Electrical Work Influenced Today’s Technology

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “The Electric Dr. Franklin” Nov. 20, a visually striking showcase display exploring the founding father’s pioneering electrical work and featuring objects revealing the electrical science of Benjamin Franklin’s era as well as later devices influenced by his work. The display will allow visitors to understand Franklin’s contributions to electrical science and how his research led to modern inventions, including the smartphone.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Record-Setting Frida Kahlo Portrait Tops Sotheby’s $282 M. Modern Art Evening Sale

Following its record-high $676 million sale of the widely anticipated Macklowe collection in New York on Monday night, Sotheby’s staged a modern art evening sale the following evening that brought in a collective $282 million with fees. This sale achieved a near perfect sell-through rate, with 46 out of the 47 lots offered finding buyers. More than half of the lots were secured with financial backing; 25 works from the sale had irrevocable bids, meaning 78 percent of the works would sell for at least their pre-sale low estimate. Before the sale, three lots were withdrawn, including a 1932 Georgia O’Keefe...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

The Macklowe Collection Sets Multiple Artist Records to Bring in $676 Million at Sotheby’s

In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. Twenty-one lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million–$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
MOVIES
newschain

Library book returned more than seven decades late

A library book has been returned more than 73 years late. Stately Timber by Rupert Hughes – an adventure story set in Boston, US – should have been returned to what was then Dunfermline Public Libraries’ Central Library in Abbot Street on November 6, 1948. However, staff at the Fife...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy