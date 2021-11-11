The Room That Could Have Been

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, the Smithsonian American Art Museum hosted a virtual conversation with Deborah Czeresko, one of the featured artists in New Glass Now, on view at SAAM’s Renwick Gallery from October 22, 2021, to March 6, 2022. Learn more about Czeresko’s perspective as a woman working in the male-dominated field of glass and how she incorporates traditional Venetian glass techniques into her innovative artwork. This program looked at the artist’s iconic Meat Chandelier and how it relates to artworks from SAAM’s exhibition Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano, which examines the influence of nineteenth-century Venetian glass techniques on American artists of the same era. Mary Savig, the Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft at SAAM, joined the artist for this engaging conversation on the past, present, and future of glass art.
