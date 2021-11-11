CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Boris’s ugly ghost town at Nine Elms is a London colony of China’s property bubble

By Ben Marlow
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was dubbed “the final piece of the jigsaw”, in typically modest style by the then-Mayor of London, Boris Johnson. And what better way to complete an unlovely area of the capital, previously home to rows of grim warehouses, distribution depots and run down council houses, than a 230-hectare riverside new...

Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nine Elms
wallstreetwindow.com

China’s Financial Bubbles Remind Us of Scams like Britain’s South Sea Bubble – Joseph Solis-Mullen

Following the Treaty of Utrecht, which concluded the War of the Spanish Succession, both England and France found themselves hopelessly mired in public debt. Both, it turned out, hit upon a similar solution for trying to magic it away, and in the process sparked two of the more famous speculative crashes in world economic history. While the particulars in each case varied, however slightly, in both the South Sea and Mississippi Bubbles it was privately chartered banks that obtained charters for commercial companies in exchange for a basic debt-to-equity swap with their respective governments, which led to the financial frenzies that ensued. These cases illustrate the dangers of public-private partnerships, implicit or expected government guarantees, and the speculative booms easy credit conditions so often incite, all of which have their modern parallels, as we will see.
MARKETS
