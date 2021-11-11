CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Veterans Day Today

By MMP NEWS
wivr1017.com
 5 days ago

It’s Veterans Day. County offices, many municipal offices and many schools will be closed today. Banks and other businesses may be closed...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: Honoring and supporting Veterans – today and every day

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. This Veterans Day, I am reflecting on the service and sacrifice of our veterans not only when they served our country in uniform, but also after they come home. Veterans play a vital role in supporting our communities here at home and exemplifying American values, and we have a responsibility to ensure that they have the support that they need and have earned.
FESTIVAL
WQAD

Davenport's annual Veterans Day Parade returns | "We're not cold today. We're all happy."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On the eleventh day of the eleventh month, you can find Richard Lowe in downtown Davenport, marching in the annual Veterans Day Parade. He's one of many local veterans that turned out for the event on Thurs., Nov. 11, despite the wind and rain. Although he'll joke that he can't remember a year where the weather has been good, Lowe says it doesn't affect him.
DAVENPORT, IA
Mix 93.1

Dear Veterans, Thank You For Your Service–Today and Every Day

To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Bradley Legion
wivr1017.com

George Strait Raises $1.7 Million For Veterans

George Strait’s Vaqueros Del Mar benefit concert and golf tournament returned for its 11th annual event and raised $1.7 million this year. Included in that number is $25,000 donated from the Tapatio Springs Resort, a venue that George owns and where the event was held. Funds raised go to the...
CHARITIES
wivr1017.com

Update On Overdose Deaths In Kankakee County (Audio)

The number of overdose deaths in Kankakee County has leveled off. During this week’s Kankakee County Board Criminal Justice Committee meeting, County Coroner Bob Gessner updated the committee on the numbers. Gessner added he thinks some people just aren’t aware of the problem. The majority of overdose deaths in Kankakee...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wivr1017.com

Cissna Park FFA Scholarship Auction Begins Today (AUDIO)

The Cissna Park FFA’s annual scholarship auction is going on this week. FFA advisor Jeff Clifton says you can bid either in person or online. The week-long event ends with the Cissna Park FFA Pork Chop dinner from four til seven Saturday night at the legion. You can find out more about the auction and the meal by calling Jeff Clifton at 815-471-4708, you can look them up on Facebook.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
covington.va.us

Veterans Day

All City of Covington offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in observance of Veterans Day. Refuse collection for Thursday will be collected on Friday with Friday’s run. The Peter’s Mountain Landfill and State Offices (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer and Registrar) will also be closed. All offices will reopen on Friday, November 12, 2021.
COVINGTON, VA
cityofdekalb.com

Veterans Day

City Hall will be closed Thurs. Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 12. Events to mark the completion of the restoration of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Park at North First Street and East Lincoln Highway. Those events will be followed by a Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the DeKalb American Legion, also in Memorial Park.
POLITICS
Ledger-Independent

Veterans Day

This soldier and Jeep with a rear-mounted gun were part of a recent World War II encampment reenactment on the campus at the Kentucky Gateway
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy