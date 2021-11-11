CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Updates: Brian Kelly Talks Thursday Ahead of Notre Dame vs. Virginia

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame takes on Virginia Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Charlottesville. Ahead...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Brian Kelly expects Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to return this season

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton played in seven games for the Fighting Irish this season, but did not play against North Carolina due to a knee injury. With uncertainty surrounding his return, head coach Brian Kelly said he expected Hamilton to return at some point this season. Hamilton was injured in a win over USC and Kelly initially said there was no structural damage.
Virginia College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Football
Virginia Sports
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule. 1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Is Brian Kelly in the midst of his best coaching job with Notre Dame?

As the calendar turns to November, Notre Dame enters the home stretch of the season with an 8-1 record, a #10 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Ranking, and an outside chance at a College Football Playoff berth. Despite the injuries, the quarterback carousel, the transition to Marcus Freeman as the new defensive coordinator, and the dreadful offensive line performance for much of the year, 2021 is shaping up to be a potentially special season. Winning a national championship is a farfetched fantasy this season but winning a New Year’s Six Bowl, Notre Dame’s first major bowl victory since 1993, would be a great ending to what may be Brian Kelly’s best coaching job of his Irish career. Although Kelly will always have his detractors, one would be hard-pressed to diminish the coaching abilities he has displayed during this chaotic season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uhnd.com

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Breaks Down Avery Davis TD

Brian Kelly has been breaking down a key play each week as part of Inside Notre Dame Football. The breakdowns give Irish fans a glimpse into the Xs and Os behind some of the biggest plays each week. This week’s was particularly interesting because it gives a glimpse into what the offense can do with Tyler Buchner running the show.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over Navy, Dominant Defense, Injuries

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media after a 34-6 victory over Navy on Saturday. Here are the highlights from his press conference. “I have such respect for Navy and Kenny Niumatalolo, and just the game itself. Playing the game, it's a difficult game to prepare for. So we're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. We're extremely pleased with the win. Proud of my team and the way they prepared all week and then the way they executed today. Defensively, we played very well. I mean, we were detailed, we were focused. We trusted our teaching. We trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense and that is communication, assignment, tackling, and that was on display today.
NOTRE DAME, IN
#Notre Dame#American Football#Irish
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Virginia Cavaliers: Depth Chart

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released their highly anticipated depth chart for Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers. With injuries mounting, and a chance (even if it isn’t the best) to make the college football playoff, the Irish depth chart is starting to look a lot different on at least one side of the ball,
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Brian Kelly: Kyle Hamilton ‘has every intention of playing’ for Notre Dame

Another week, another Notre Dame game without Kyle Hamilton. Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the All-American junior safety is not ready to come back from the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against USC on Oct. 23. Saturday's 7:30 ET (ABC) game against Virginia (6-3) will be the third in a row Hamilton has missed.
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Notre Dame
Scarlet Nation

Key storylines: Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Nothing was surprising Tuesday night when the quizzical College Football Playoff committee released its Week 2 rankings and held together an objective to make No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Ohio State and eventually No. 8 Oklahoma its four-team playoff field. No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1) moved up...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports

Leftovers & Links: On three Notre Dame streaks, all applicable this week, what used to be a worrisome week for Brian Kelly

There is a natural and obvious follow-up to Notre Dame’s unprecedented success handling Navy’s triple-option in Saturday’s 34-6 win. The Irish (8-1) gave up much of their usual practice routine a week ago to prep for the uniqueness of the Midshipmen approach. Head coach Brian Kelly worried it might cost them at Virginia (6-3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Kyle Hamilton not yet cleared medically by Notre Dame doctors, per Brian Kelly

Kyle Hamilton wants to return to play, he just can’t yet, per Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Since suffering a knee injury in the first quarter against USC three weeks ago, Hamilton has not yet again donned pads, leading to much speculation that the star junior safety may have quietly opted to protect his NFL draft status and not return this season. Every expectation suggests Hamilton will be a top-10 pick, if not a top-5.
NFL
WNDU

Brian Kelly happy with Notre Dame Football’s improvements

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football won it’s fifth straight game Saturday night, defeating the Virginia Cavaliers, 28-3, part of an improving trend for Brian Kelly’s squad. That win marks Notre Dame’s 40th straight win over an unranked opponent. It’s the longest active streak in the FBS. The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
ABC7 Chicago

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly says safety Kyle Hamilton dealing with six-week knee injury

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Monday that starting safety Kyle Hamilton is dealing with a knee injury that typically takes six weeks to heal. Hamilton suffered the injury in Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC on October 23, and has not played since. Kelly said Hamilton was originally dealing with some issues with his meniscus, but those are no longer a problem.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

