Kentucky State

Speaker: Ky. lawmakers hope to wrap up redistricting plan soon

By Bruce Schreiner/Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne said Republican lawmakers hope to wrap up work “relatively soon” on a plan to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries in the state.

Their supermajority status in the General Assembly puts Republicans in full control of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, neither Osborne nor Senate President Robert Stivers offered glimpses into how congressional and legislative districts will be reconfigured.

Stivers continued pushing for a special legislative session on redistricting this year.

The decision on whether to call lawmakers into a special session is up to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

