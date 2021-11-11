Six Thoughts On A Thursday

This is a Public Service Announcement: It has been 401 days since the Florida Gators have beaten the South Carolina Gamecocks. Now, about that Mizzou game... 1. How great was it to see Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton not only making plays, but making great plays? Stetson Bennett dropped a perfect ball into the bucket to Smith on the Dawg’s first score of the day on a play very similar to Kearis Jackson’s TD vs. Florida last weekend. Burton had to adjust to an underthrown ball, yet still stole it away from the Tiger defender. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made some nice catches early as he returns to health. All of this is big going forward. Believe it.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO