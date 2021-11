Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Staggering in its scope, Queer Cinema for Palestine comes from a global trend to redefine the breadth and scale of a film festival. Taking place simultaneously in 12 cities across five continents, the event is rooted in a decentralized ethos. There is no one director, chair, or chief executive. Instead, the organizers are as far flung as they hope their films will travel, united primarily by their support of the Palestinian cause. Queer activists and artists in various cities have been tapped to host in-person screenings and discussions, while other events will take place virtually across time zones.

