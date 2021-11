It’s another big day for New World: Amazon is opening up a public test realm to let players test out its coming content update. The PTR opens up today at 3 p.m. EST for all players; you’ll find the New World PTR app already in your Steam library. “Between our internal testing efforts and your feedback we hope to catch and resolve all serious issues before they reach the live servers,” the studio revealed late last night. “Hundreds of changes have been made and the full release notes will be shared on release day. To help with the feedback process, all newly created characters on these worlds will have the opportunity to instantly level to select level-ranges outfitted with appropriate gear and items.” You won’t be able to use your own toons, only those boosted toons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO