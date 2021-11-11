CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 104 “Dreamcatcher” Review: Emotions run high as the crew is tested during their first away mission

By Kyle Hadyniak
treknews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 4 “Dreamcatcher”. With some basic ship training under their belt, the crew of the Protostar embarks on their first away mission on a beautiful planet that hides a sinister ulterior motive. At the end of the last episode, it was clear Dal...

treknews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
CBS DFW

Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Call It A ‘Huge Privilege’ To Join ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ On Paramount+

(CBS) – Star Trek: Prodigy is set to go where no Star Trek series has gone before as the first entry in the Star Trek franchise designed for kids! This animated Paramount+ original follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.03 - Starstruck - Press Release

Episode 103 – “Starstruck” (Available to stream Thursday, November 4th) Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course. Written by: Chad Quandt. Directed by: Alan Wan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Prodigy
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Sets Its Own Course In “Starstruck”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, November 4, 2021. With a solid follow-up to a strong series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy set the stage for the show to come, featuring key dynamics within the characters and setting the baseline for their arcs for the season. WARNING:...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy gets 2nd season and an additional 10 episodes in season 1

Star Trek: Prodigy got a second season and another 10 episodes for season one. Star Trek: Prodigy is opening up the door to new fans of the franchise by giving younger fans an opportunity to experience Star Trek in a way that’s never been done before on television; through the eyes of non-Starfleet affiliated teenagers. It was a risk, especially with them putting the show in the Delta Quadrant, but to help medicate that risk they brought back Kate Mulgrew, who’s playing a holographic version of her iconic Voyager character, Captain Kathyrn Janeway.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Star Trek#The Next Episode#Protostar
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy creators explain why its important to make a show aimed at kids

Star Trek: Prodigy is aimed at kids and families for a reason. Kevin and Dan Hageman are the executive producers for Star Trek: Prodigy, and along with director Ben Hibon, the trio sat down and answered some questions about the show. When asked by a fan named George about how they balanced appealing to older and newer fans in one in one show, Kevin was very clear with focusing on newer aliens first but not forgetting about past ones.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

First STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4 Photos and Titles Debut

We’re just ten days out from the return of newly-minted Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of Star Trek: Discovery, and as the promotional push for the new season begins, we’ve got your first look at new photos from Season 4 — and some episode titles for you to ponder.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Prodigy Just Challenged Discovery Canon

This Star Trek: Prodigy article contains mild spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 2, “Starstruck.”. The last days of DISCO were erased. In the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2,” Pike, Spock, Number One — and even everyone’s favorite Section 31 fashion icon, Ash Tyler — all told Starfleet Command that the USS Discovery had been destroyed. On top of that, Spock doubled down by recommending to Starfleet that everything about Discovery become classified, which is why in the 32nd Century of DISCO Season 3, Admiral Vance, at first, is baffled that Burnham and company even exist. And yet, it seems that sometime in the 24th century, a hologram of Captain Janeway will love DISCO again. What’s going on?
TV SERIES
stevivor.com

When do episodes of Star Trek Prodigy on Paramount+ air in Australia?

Star Trek Prodigy is the franchise’s third animated series, its first CG animated series and the first series designed for kids. Naturally, a lot of Australians want to watch it… and this guide will clue you up on how to do just that. All up, the series will run for...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Star Trek Prodigy Gets Second Season, Day of the Dead Improves, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Paramount+ has announced that its animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be returning for a second season. That show debuted October 28th and has pulled strong viewership across its first two episodes according to Deadline (Paramount+ does not share its viewership numbers and it is not tracked in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10). The streamer has gone all-in on the Trek franchise and this is the fourth original series it has released following Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. Also in the works is the Captain Pike series Strange New Worlds and a potential Section 31 show as well. Prodigy expands the franchise to younger viewers while also linking to the Trek universe with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role from Voyager as Captain Janeway. The second season will consist of ten episodes and will be released in 2022. The first season will go on hiatus after November 18th and will resumes new episodes in January.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Earns a Season 2 Renewal and Reveals Season 1's True Scope

Nothing signals a network's confidence in a show than a renewal before the show's action has even hit its stride. The newest member of Paramount+'s Star Trek family, the animated, family-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy, has earned a second season only three weeks into its first season. Furthermore, they've shaken up...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Digs Into Trek’s Film Future And ‘Prodigy’ Episode 103, “Starstruck”

Tony and Laurie start with a look at the future of Star Trek theatrical movies now that the new chief of Paramount, Brian Robbins, is talking about “multiple” Star Trek films. They celebrate all 13 Trek movies finally landing on Paramount+ (and lament the lack of a ‘Star Trek’ tab), then give a quick production update on Strange New Worlds season 2. They discuss the new docuseries The Center Seat and Tony’s interview with director-producer Brian Volk-Weiss, then give some updates on Prodigy, focusing on new information from the producers and writers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy