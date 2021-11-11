Trail Time - Life on the Gunflint Trail

As I write this I’m sitting indoors in a cozy spot looking out at the darkening sky. Snow is forecast tonight for the Gunflint Trail, and although I always think I’m ready for it, the changes that come with winter surprise me each year. I watch the skim of ice come...
For most, the hiking season ends when the last leaves drop. But if you’re used to hanging up your boots in the fall, you’re missing out on some serious magic. In winter, the crowds vanish, leaving trails quiet. Snow-dusted branches and sunlit frost cast the world in a new light. Pesky insects vanish in the cool, crisp air, and leafless branches reveal hidden views. The cherry on top? Many parks relax their reservation and camping permit systems starting in late fall, which means easier trail access than any other time of year.
A walk featuring two archaeological discovery sites along the trails will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The walk will leave from the parking area at Blue Bridge, 100 yards west of Delphi’s Pizza Hut. The public is invited. Narrated by Lois Johnston, this easy level hike on stone trails will be two hours and will follow the visible […]
Birmingham Metro Area local vineyards and wineries are unique to the South. Come experience a unique taste of a variety of wines that are state focus like the Muscadine grape and the French hybrid grape that make this trip a must for travelers. Take in awe inspiring scenic views throughout the tour. Birmingham is located on the northeastern side of the Appalachian Mountains. This tour is perfect fit for Corporate, Wedding Parties, Conferences, Family Reunions and Wine-interested travelers, and Frequent Travelers.Bookings must be made and confirmed at least week in advance. A minimum of 4 people is required for the tour to be confirmed. Prices vary based on the size of the group. The best prices are for large parties or groups call to speak to our group sales team.
Sioux Falls has more than 80 public parks, many of which are connected by the bike trail that winds around our city and down the river greenway. Only, how many of us are using the trails to their full advantage? We went on an adventure to find some of the trail’s harder to find access points along a 4 mile stretch on the west side of the trail including, Sherman Park, Elmen Trailhead, Elmwood Trailhead and the Sanford Sports Complex.
The hard work of numerous volunteers, city workers and officials paid off at the Gun Barrel City Haunted Trail Saturday. Thousands attended the event that began with trick or treating and ended with screams of delight. Toys for Tots provided concessions and movies played on a giant screen at the...
Gallatin Valley Land Trust cut the ribbon on Nov. 4 to their newest trail in Bozeman, the Wellness Trail. This trail connects over 2,000 individuals who use the Gallatin Mental Health Center as well as low-income neighborhoods off Haggerty Lane to 4.5 miles of existing trails within the Highland Glen Nature Preserve in Bozeman. The Wellness Trail also connects to the larger Main Street to Mountains trail system.
The weather might be cooler, but some trails typically remain snow-free and just right for an easy hike. Unlike some other winter activities, a walk in the woods doesn’t require expensive equipment or expert skills, especially if you choose one of these trails the whole family can enjoy. Check the weather, bundle up, and head out for a morning or afternoon of early winter fun for all generations.
Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail takes its name from Ernie Maxwell, the founder of the Idyllwild Town Crier, and an advocate for the outdoors who wanted a horse trail from Idyllwild to Humber Park. No permit is required to hike Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail, but any vehicle parked in Humber Park will need a National Forest Adventure Pass ($5 per day or $30 per year). Bikes are not allowed on this leisurely trail, but horses are allowed, and dogs are permitted on leashes.
Join us on the trail as we give our hiking feet a rest and try a different mode of transportation. The Clovis Old Town Trail is one of our paved trails in Fresno and Clovis that provides many miles of flat fun for the whole family.
Trips often change more than the scenery. Last April, Charity Stoltz, 22, planned a month hiking the Appalachian Trail before starting grad school to get a degree in physical therapy. She found it too much fun to stop. One month turned into five months, hiking 10 to 15 hours a...
The River-to-Ridge trail (R2R), located at the base of the Village of New Paltz, is a ribbon of free-to-the-public heaven just a stone’s throw from local restaurants, shops and historical sites. The off-road loop, created with the support of the Open Space Institute (OSI) in partnership with the Mohonk Preserve, offers walkers, joggers, cyclists of all ages and skills a chance to pass through gold-tasseled cornstalks backed by the sublime curves of the Shawangunk Mountain Ridge.
Carson City Parks and Recreation • 841 N Roop St. Carson City, NV 89701 Organized by Carson City Parks & Recreation. Carson City has protected nearly 5,000 acres of lands in the Carson River area. Join Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space staff for a six-mile mountain bike ride on trails through several of these wonderful Park and Open Space properties. Learn about the history of these properties, and how they help to protect wildlife habitat, reduce the impacts of flooding, preserve our lovely views, and provide recreation opportunities for our residents. This event is part of our month-long celebration of the 25-year anniversary of Carson City's Quality of Life Initiative.
The trail came about thanks to weeks of work from Student Conservation Association crews and a refuge trail crew, as detailed by Christa Kennedy in the Oct. 29 Refuge Notebook. I haven’t done the connector trail recently, but I have heard from those who have done it. They talk about...
IRONTON, Minn. (WCCO) — In the early 1900s, it was iron ore that brought people to the Cuyuna Range. Speed ahead 100 years and now it’s the trails that have become the destination. “Ten years ago the mountain bike trails opened, and about 34 years ago the idea started,” Aaron...
On Oct. 23, the Interact Club of Maloney High assisted the Meriden Parks and Recreation at Halloween Trails. The event took place at the Dunn Complex . Over 1000 children attended the event- candy, treats and books were handed out to the elementary children. Other civic organizations were on hand to make this a successful, spooky and fun time.
LOWELL — On July 7, Liam Henderson’s mother, Marlies, waved goodbye to her son at the top of Mount Katahdin in Northeast Piscataquis, Maine. It would be almost four months to the day when Marlies would reunite with Liam at Amicalola Falls in Dawsonville, Ga., where he completed his journey along the Appalachian Trail.
Hey everyone, welcome to On The Rocks! I’m your trail guide, Claudia Faust. I’m taking you along on new adventures as I check hikes, waterfalls, and other outdoor activities off of my Arizona bucket list. Today we’re hiking Hieroglyphic Trail in the Superstition Wilderness. Hieroglyphic Trail is a 2.8 out-and-back...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1.
“Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.”
Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day.
Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.
