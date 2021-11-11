Trail Time - Life on the Gunflint Trail

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1. (credit: CBS) “Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.” Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day. Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.

12 HOURS AGO