A 38-year-old rural Odin man who was sentenced in absentia in April is in custody after being arrested in Saline County. Dustin Meseke of Farthing Road had been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after failing to appear for his sentencing hearing on a vehicle burglary case. He had entered a negotiated plea to the charge after being found fit to stand trial. Meseke was then released on $10,000 personal recognizance bond until he was sentenced.

SALINE COUNTY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO