CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 21 NC State meet in key ACC clash

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Both Wake Forest and North Carolina State entered the season with ambitions...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
nsjonline.com

Unexpected showdown: Wake, NC State meet in pivotal ACC matchup

NC State and Wake Forest first met on the football field 126 years ago and have played one another every year since 1910, making it the longest-running continuous rivalry in the ACC and the second oldest nationally. It’s doubtful any of the previous 114 games between the Deacons and Wolfpack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#Wake Forest#Acc#Tigers#Atlantic Division
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Monday’s Big Miami News

Miami Director of Athletics Blake James has been fired after eight years in Coral Gables, according to multiple reports. The news indicates that more major changes could be on the horizon at The U. If James is gone, head football coach Manny Diaz could also be in trouble. Diaz is...
MIAMI, FL
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy