Another year, another Call Of Duty – this time we’re going back to WW2 for Call Of Duty: Vanguard with Sledgehammer Games taking the wheel. Reviewing a Call Of Duty game is a real endeavour, especially for years when there’s the campaign, multiplayer and a Zombies mode on offer. It’s a lot of game, so each of the three elements will get their own chunk. These disparate elements are all their own thing, but they tie together into the big Call Of Duty burrito that you’re getting here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO