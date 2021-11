There's seemingly a new culture that's been established within the Dallas Cowboys locker room, and it's led the team to a 6-1 start to the season -- their best since they finished 13-3 in 2016 thanks to an 11-game win streak -- giving them distance atop the NFC East and putting them in striking distance of the top of the NFC. They haven't yet played perfect football, though, and that's something head coach Mike McCarthy is still working to achieve, and the hiring of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to replace Mike Nolan is aiding in that effort by way of both motivating players and holding them accountable -- as Bradlee Anae discovered this week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO