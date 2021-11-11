CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Canon EOS R is at a Great Price. Trust us, You’ll Like it!

 4 days ago
If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. Years...

Related
The Phoblographer

Bring One of These Affordable, Weather-Sealed Lenses on Your Next Hike

Tamron has several weather-sealed lenses available at a discount right now. Did you act yet? These deals aren’t going to last! The Tamron Lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, you’ve probably read all we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The last point is their strongest feature; we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Most Unique Lens Yet? Nikon 40mm F2 Z First Impressions

There isn’t much that is really, truly exciting in the lens world. Mostly, companies just try to make their own versions of something else. But that’s not the case with the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. There aren’t many 40mm lenses on the market with autofocus. And this one is checking off all the right marks. It’s small, has autofocus, and boasts beautiful image quality. But perhaps best of all is that it’s only $299.95. Quite honestly, it’s an impulse buy. And it’s the best lens outside of a nifty 50 you can get for that price.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

New Life for Fuji! Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A2 VC VXD First Look

The day has come. Fujifilm is finally game for working with third-party lens manufacturers. And Tamron is the first to do it The Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A2 VC VXD is the first lens to come to the system and fills a much-needed niche. And of course, Tamron didn’t skimp on quality. This lens is lightweight, reliably fast to focus, and delivers darned good image quality. We’re doing our full review of the lens on the Sony system, but we called one in for the Fujifilm system too. Here’s what we’re finding.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Let’s See What’s New: 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 Tripod Review

Just about five years after the launch of the first edition of the Punks Corey model, 3 Legged Thing has announced the Corey 2.0 tripod. They’ve also brought out the updated Airhed Neo 2 ball head as a companion to this. If you’re an avid follower of the camera accessories industry, you’ll know that 3 Legged Thing is unique. When it comes to colors and design, they are unconventional and catchy. Corey 2.0 sticks to the core principles of the company – color, innovation, concept.
RETAIL
The Phoblographer

Buy a Fujifilm Camera, Get a Year of Flickr Pro for Free!

For a very limited time, if you purchase a Fujifilm X series or GFX series product, you’ll get a year of Flickr Pro for free. And according to Fujifilm’s website, you can register for that benefit until the end of the year. This goes for Fujifilm’s lenses and cameras both. Not sure about what to get? Well, we’ve reviewed pretty much every X series lens in our Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide. Or you can check out our Fujifilm GF Lens series guide. As you probably know, the Phoblographer has reviewed the most lenses in a real-world setting of any publication on the web. And if you’re curious about the cameras, then a lot of good ones have come out this year. Browse our Reviews Index to find what’s right for you.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Fantastic Canon RF Lenses We Tested Showing True Innovation

Is it time to get a new lens? If it is, then you’re probably wondering what lenses are doing that makes them stand out from the others. In truth, not many lenses are very innovative. But since the Canon RF mount came about, we’ve seen some exceptional Canon RF lenses. In fact, Canon RF lenses are incredibly innovative most of the time. Lucky for you, we’ve reviewed most of them. Be sure to check out our Reviews Index or Canon RF lens guide. And now, take a look at some of our favorites.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Ultra-Wide Is Really Beautiful: Canon RF 14-35mm F4 L Review

Ultra-wide lenses require big, heavy glass. That’s even more true for zooms, which can easily begin to approach the weight of a telephoto. But the new Canon RF 14-35mm f4 L IS USM weighs just over a pound, and includes stabilization. With the L in the name and a $1,699 price tag, however, Canon’s new ultra-wide mirrorless lens has a lot to live up to.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Sony E Mount Lenses That Survived the Great Outdoors

The great outdoors are a fantastic place to clear your mind. Bring a camera with you. Distract yourself with your passion. And better yet, don’t give yourself anything to worry about later. By that, we mean you don’t need to break the bank. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best Sony E-mount lenses to survive the great outdoors. Companies like Tamron make fantastic ones that don’t really make any compromises. Check out what we’ve tested!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The New Nikon 100-400mm Isn’t the Only Thing to Get Excited About

With Nikon’s announcement today of the new Nikon z9, there are some other cool things to support it. For starters, we saw the new Nikon 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 VR Z S lens in a closed meeting. That’s coming this year. There’s also the new 24-120mm f4 lens, which we’ve asked to test. Plus, there’s a new F to Z adapter coming; but that’s probably less exciting. But maybe the most crucial is the new 400mm f2.8 with a built-in teleconverter that is coming. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Bravest Move They’ve Ever Made: Nikon z9 First Impressions

Nikon has been known to try crazy and brave things every now and again. Years ago, they made the Nikon 1 series and used Ashton Kutcher to promote it. It was in baseball stadiums all around, and it was beating Sony’s NEX lineup in many ways. The current iteration of the brand that’s responsible for releasing the Nikon z9 feels like the Nikon I’ve known over the years. They’re trying things, and I believe that’s very important. What’s more, they’re also making some massive claims.
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

Canon EOS R1 to be announced in 2022 to compete against the Nikon Z9

PetaPixel reports about the nw R1 coming in 2022. Specs might be something like this:. 45+ megapixels, 8K video recording at various framerates, and a price somewhere north of the R3’s $5,999. CanonWatch writes the camera might be releases in Q3 2022 and that the Canon EOS R1 will incorporate...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Kolari EF to EOS R Drop-In Filter Adapter: Tons of Creative Options

A little over a year ago, Kolari Vision released its lineup of high-end and ultra-rugged drop-in filters for Canon’s EF-to-RF mount adapter with a built-in filter slot, making the company the first to come to market for such a product. But does getting to market first make them any better than the competition? Is the price worth it?
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Three Great Features of Your Camera You’re Not Using

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Ask yourself: have you ever felt so good about an image that it didn’t need post-production? Trust me, there’s no better feeling. In the past few years, I’ve given in. I’ve become so sick of staring at a camera screen to then stare at a computer screen. It’s superfluous. We should be able to get great photos in camera without post-production. It’s surely possible. Think about the way you edit. You most likely add contrast, adjust exposure, white balance, clarity, etc. You’re most likely making basic adjustments. But, you also may be messing around, not knowing what you want, and being happy when you find something. That’s fine.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Canon EOS R1 to Be a Jack of All Trades, ‘Master of Everything’: Report

Nikon made quite the splash last month with the announcement of its Z9 flagship mirrorless camera, and photographers’ eyes are undoubtedly turning to Canon to see what kind of camera the rival brand will answer with. PetaPixel sources have confirmed that a Canon EOS R1 has indeed been in development....
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

We Were Wrong: Better Photography Gear Makes Better Photographs

“Better gear doesn’t help you make better photographs.” It’s the first thing we experienced photographers tell any newbie who thinks a better camera or lens is needed to make better photographs. Most of the time, like any other photographer who knows their stuff, I’ll tell them to work on the craft rather than obsess over the best cameras and the best lenses. However, there are certain occasions where certain photography gear will help you create a better photograph, depending on the subject matter.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

A Happy Medium: 3 Legged Thing Travis 2.0 Tripod Review

There’s the travel tripod and the studio tripod, and then there’s the new 3 Legged Thing Travis 2.0. While it’s not a travel tripod, the new Travis 2.0 is a go-between. It’s not quite as light and compact as a travel tripod but has a bit more stability, a higher weight capacity, and a height limit of almost 5.5 feet. Weighing about four pounds, it’s not too heavy that it can’t the studio. And, folding down to 17.9”, it still sits within the carry-on dimensions. Add in a price of under $200, and the Travis 2.0 is easily an intriguing option.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

More Info on the Canon EOS R1 Flagship Mirrorless Camera Emerges

With all the excitement about the Nikon Z 9 and how it compares to cameras like the Canon EOS R3 and Sony a1, it can be easy to forget that Canon actually still has another high-level camera coming, the flagship EOS R1. A bit more info has emerged on the camera, including an expected release date.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Here is the manual for the Canon EOS R3

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon has released the manual for the upcoming Canon EOS R3, which is scheduled to...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Canon EOS 6D Mk2 review

Coming to market more than five years after the first 6D, the Mk2 is a great improvement, and although it doesn’t break any boundaries it’s dependable, solid, and a great introduction for amateurs looking to get serious about their photography and learn more about the full-frame world. The original Canon...
The Phoblographer

One of The Best. Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM Review

The Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM is a lens that I had mixed feelings about when it was announced. Fujifilm’s reps flat out told us that this lens isn’t designed with the same character as the 35mm. That lens has a Sonnar design. Instead, the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM is designed for faster focus for photography and video both. It’s also weather sealed, slightly larger, and very sharp! If you liked the Fujifilm 18mm f1.4 R WR LM, then know that the Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM has a similar design. We’ve reviewed nearly every Fujifilm X mount lens. and this is honestly one of the most essential purchases we can recommend to a Fuji user.
ELECTRONICS
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

