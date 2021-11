Twelve jurors on Tuesday began deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom after hearing final arguments on Monday. The 18-person jury is made up of 10 women and eight men, including one male person of color; the 12 jurors selected to decide on the final verdict include seven men and five women, including the male person of color. Forty-five minutes into deliberations the jury asked for 11 copies of jury instructions, particularly pages 1-6 pertaining to self-defense.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO