Pennsylvania Supplier Recalls 60 Tons of Salami Sticks for Salmonella

If you've purchased Chicken Burgers at Trader Joe's within the past four months, check your freezers. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that manufacturer Innovative Solutions, Inc. has recalled more than 97,000 pounds of "raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone." This recall includes the frozen Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers. The issue was brought to the FSIS's attention after consumers submitted complaints to the manufacturing company of possible bone in their chicken. The recalled chicken patty products were produced between Aug. 16, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2021, and the specific lot codes for the recalled products are listed on the FSIS's website. You can also identify the products by the code "EST. P-8276," which you'll find on or near the USDA mark of inspection.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO