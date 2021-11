A quality screen can make a massive difference to your gaming experience. But getting the perfect panel for your PC can be tricky. You want a high enough resolution to make game details pop, but you don't want to reduce your framerates to a stuttering mess by going too high. If you play shooters, you'll also want a silky smooth refresh rate to make sure you get a shot in before your opponents do. And obviously, you want to marry this precarious balancing act with an affordable price tag, something that Black Friday could help with.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO