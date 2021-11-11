CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: 'French Dispatch' aims quirk for a select audience

By Bruce Miller
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing wrong with “The French Dispatch” is the size of its font. Otherwise, it’s one of those loopy, glorious Wes Anderson films where Bill Murray waltzes through while a bunch of blue-chip actors do the heavy lifting. Murray plays Arthur Howitzer Jr., the man behind a supplement...

Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
hebronhawkeye.com

“The French Dispatch” is another colorful Wes Anderson piece

Wes Anderson is known for his unique and colorful films. The way he directs his projects requires rewatch after rewatch to completely grasp Anderson’s reasoning behind every directing decision. His most recent film, “The French Dispatch” follows his typical speed and does not allow viewers to look away. Released Oct....
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch: Visually Dazzling, Emotionally Devoid

You only have to watch a few seconds of Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch to know who’s pulling the strings. Reminiscent of J.D. Salinger or Anthony Trollope – two writers whose books possess distinct airs, whimsical personalities and cursory speech patterns – Anderson’s cinematic realm is populated with naturally gifted, overly-poised but deeply neurotic characters who scurry and flit through their lives without ever stopping to reflect on them. They’re not necessarily multifaceted, but they do speak to the obsessive nature of human frailty.
MOVIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

The newspaper world gets the Wes Anderson treatment in “The French Dispatch”

“The French Dispatch,” the latest film from critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson, was released in theaters on Friday, Oct. 22, and has been a box office hit in the arthouse world. The film, which has been in the works since 2018, features a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet. The British Film Institute described Anderson’s latest work as a “love letter to journalism,” with it being heavily influenced by the director’s love for the magazine The New Yorker.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The French Dispatch: What Fans Are Saying About Wes Anderson’s Latest Movie

Wow, are these next few months a great time to be a cinephile! There’s something special about finding a distinct filmmaker you really love and catching their next movie. Wes Anderson is the kind of writer/director who has stayed consistent over the years with his style, yet found new ways to tell stories and use his aesthetics in different settings. His latest movie is The French Dispatch, and it stars a host of talented actors he’s worked with before like Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton, along with some new faces to his movies, including Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright. Let’s see what film fans thought of the whimsical release.
MOVIES
ricethresher.org

Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a solid but not stellar addition to Wes Anderson’s portfolio

Wes Anderson’s movies exist between disagreement and divisiveness. He’s a filmmaker so distinct and unwavering in his style that you either love him or hate him, but his films aren’t likely to lead to spirited debate. Anderson clicks for some people, and for others he doesn’t. “The French Dispatch” is no different. As a solid but not stellar entry from Anderson, this movie should be enjoyable for fans of his work but an easy skip for his detractors.
MOVIES
No Film School

Go Behind the Scenes with the 'French Dispatch' Miniature Unit

One of the most inventive things about Wes Anderson's movies are his use of miniatures. His worldbuilding is unlike any other, with live-action and animated sets that seamlessly blend together to make something extraordinary. His new movie, The French Dispatch, plays on those Anderson techniques to give us several unique stories that thrive with interstitials done in miniature. But how are these done, and who's making these small items used in these movies?
MOVIES
Duluth News Tribune

Zinema returns with 'The French Dispatch'

Zinema 2 in Duluth is reopening to the vaccinated public, or those with a recent negative COVID-19 test, with a movie the New Yorker recently referred to as "perhaps (Wes) Anderson's best film to date." "The French Dispatch" opens at 2 p.m. Friday and will play nine times through Nov....
DULUTH, MN
unl.edu

Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ plays the Ross, ‘Mass’ continues

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” a romantic comedy/drama anthology film written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson, opens Nov. 5 at Nebraska’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. Also continuing to show is “Mass,” which features a meeting of parents from opposite ends of a school...
LINCOLN, NE
Harvard Crimson

‘The French Dispatch’ Proves Aesthetics are Important

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Wes Anderson’s distinct filmmaking style remains dreamy. His latest film “The French Dispatch,” which The Crimson reviewed at Cannes, is set in the fictional town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. In this fanciful setting, a group of writers’ stories for the film’s fictional eponymous newspaper come to life after the death of their beloved editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). Anderson structures his film as a theatrical anthology featuring three distinct central stories and their writers: “The Concrete Masterpiece” by J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright). In 108 action-packed, quirky minutes, Anderson pays homage to the exceptional real-life writers and journalists that inspired the film. But the film isn’t just witty and lovable because of its premise: Anderson pays undivided attention to costuming and set design, making “The French Dispatch” an unforgettable tribute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New University Newspaper

‘The French Dispatch’ Encapsulates Anderson’s Aesthetic But May Not Be The Average Moviegoer’s Cup Of Tea

Wes Anderson returned on Oct. 22 with his eccentric visual and narrative style in his new film “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.” The film consists of three different storylines involving the production of an American newspaper’s last issue in France and received high praise from critics for its star-studded cast and Anderson’s distinct aesthetic, but its tone separates it from other lighthearted films at the cinema.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Trailer Proves Wes Anderson is Still the Master of Symmetry

A bit of sports, bit of crime, bit of politics, as Bill Murray eloquently outlines in the latest trailer, Wes Anderson’s long-awaited film The French Dispatch has it all. The anthology film experience has just copped a new trailer that explains…well, nothing. Despite being loaded with an all-star cast, surrounded by intrigue and helmed by a visionary filmmaker, The French Dispatch still feels oddly undefined, not that it’s quashing anyone’s interest.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’

In “The French Dispatch” (2021), as a group of ex-patriot journalists at “an outpost of an American newspaper” works to complete the titular publication’s final edition, their stories come to life. Set in a fictional 20th century French city, director Wes Anderson’s latest film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.
MOVIES
Vulture

Fisher Stevens on The French Dispatch, Climate Change, and Getting Yelled at on Succession

Two decades ago, Fisher Stevens thought he would be producing Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale with Wes Anderson — but it didn’t work out. But the process did kick off a friendship and roles for Stevens in films like Isle of Dogs and The Grand Budapest Hotel, both directed by Anderson. “For The Grand Budapest Hotel, he said, ‘Why don’t you come over and play a concierge?’” Fisher recalls in a recent conversation with Vulture. “I actually just got back about ten days ago from working with him again in Spain. I love his movies and I love him.”
CELEBRITIES
openculture.com

Watch Wes Anderson’s Animated Music Video for The French Dispatch, Featuring a Track by Jarvis Cocker

The French Dispatch came out nearly two weeks ago, after having been pushed back more than a year by COVID-19. But delaying the release of a Wes Anderson movie surely counts among the least regrettable harms of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Among the lives lost was that of Daniel Bevilacqua, known in France as the chanson singer Christophe. Set in that country — and more specifically, the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — in the 1960s, The French Dispatch features a reinterpretation of Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline” that now plays as something of a tribute to the late pop-cultural icon. Sung by Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, it comes accompanied by the Anderson-directed animated music video above.
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Coming to Blu-ray December 28th

Wes Anderson's long-awaited The French Dispatch will go to press on Blu-ray December 28th, 2021. Originally set to release in theaters in July 2020, Wes Anderson's latest tribute to inventively whimsical filmmaking and the power of the press - The French Dispatch was pushed back over a year thanks to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Now after a respectable theatrical outing, you'll be able to bring it home to Blu-ray in a single disc Blu-ray + Digital set as a bonus Christmas gift to yourself on December 28th, 2021.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | Review: ‘The French Dispatch’ is pretty…boring

Rated R (Language; Graphic Nudity; Some Sexual References) Starts today at Laemmle Newhall and Regal Edwards Valencia. Wes Anderson makes very specific movies for very specific audiences. Foremost, one has to have a general comfort level with twee, a sort of cloying cuteness that is infuriating to some and catnip to others. One also has to accept the fact that Anderson knows more about popular and literary culture than you do, and he’s prepared to demonstrate just how many ways he can make you feel insufficient and disconnected from upper-crust civilization. For some, this is a learning experience and for others it’s patronizing one-upmanship.
MOVIES

