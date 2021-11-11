CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood actor Christopher Walken paints over genuine Banksy in BBC drama

By CNN Newssource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaintings by the anonymous street artist Banksy sell for millions of dollars. But in just moments one of his most recent creations was destroyed by none other than Hollywood actor Christopher Walken. Banksy’s latest offering, titled “The Rat,” appears at the end of the final episode of “The Outlaws,”...

Effingham Radio

Christopher Walken Destroys An Original Bansky

Christopher Walken painted over an original Banksy while filming the BBC iPlayer series, The Outlaws. For the show, which is set in the artist’s hometown of Bristol, set designers brought in one of Banksy’s trademark, anthropomorphized rats with permission to have it destroyed. A spokesperson for the streaming network told...
Real Banksy artwork painted over in BBC series The Outlaws

A piece of art created by Banksy is painted over by Hollywood star Christopher Walken in the final episode of BBC series The Outlaws. The six-part comedy-drama, which Stephen Merchant co-created with American writer and producer Elgin James, and also directed, follows a group of misfits renovating a derelict community centre in Bristol, as part of community service for various crimes they have committed.
It would take something big to distract us from the bad-news bonanza – so thank heavens for Christopher Walken

I’m very much enjoying Stephen Merchant’s new comedy-drama The Outlaws on BBC One, which is just as well because it’s otherwise been a really depressing week. Jeez, I’ve had a bad few days. It’s one of those times when the political and personal, the micro and macro, coincide in a great fiesta of gloom, like when menstrual cycles sync up at a women’s prison and all the murderers have PMT at the same time.
Christopher Walken purposely destroys Banksy artwork in BBC comedy finale

Banksy has been known to destroy his own artwork, but the British street artist was topped by actor Christopher Walken. Walken, who was appearing in Wednesday’s season finale of the BBC comedy series “The Outlaws,” used a roller to paint over a piece artwork by Banksy, which was on the side of a building in the artist’s hometown of Bristol, The New York Times reported.
