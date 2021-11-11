The Pledge of Allegiance: Frey Village Retirement Community

Community First! Village’s Tiny Victories 2.0 rollout welcomes 310 new micro-homes to the bustling community designed and constructed for unhoused individuals. In East Austin, Texas, the Community First! Village is comprised of 230 micro-homes designed, constructed, and priced for unhoused individuals. Developed and run by Texas nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Community First! Village started welcoming 310 new micro-homes designed and built by award-winning architecture firm Chioco Design. Created for unhoused individuals to find security and comfort in the community, the rollout of new micro-homes, also called Tiny Victories 2.0, is the start of a new community.
The Pledge of Allegiance for Monday, November 15, 2021, features Linglestown Fire Company. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday.
Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community.
Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row.
The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together.
“I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King.
No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
Staff at the Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living celebrated a resident’s milestone birthday. Ray Krasley, who has lived at the Carriage House for six years, turned 100 years old on Nov. 6. He is a World War II veteran who served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. On Nov....
On the morning of Oct. 19, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors began their regular meeting with special virtual guests: first grade students from Myron Green Elementary School in San Carlos. The students, all members of Rebecca Donovan’s class, joined via Zoom to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. When...
HOBART, Wis. (NBC 26) — It was a ceremony that reminds Green Bay area native Jerry Tilot of the relationships he made while serving overseas. "[I remember] a special friend that I made over in Korea," he said. "I worked with Kim Bong Song [who was] South Korean... one of the best friends I ever made in my life."
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As a retired Air Force service member, Jimmie Auten has seen the toll war has taken on the faces of those he has served with during his 21-year military career. The wear and tear is particularly visible on those who came back from the Vietnam War.
At their November 1 meeting, Currituck commissioners were divided on the conditional rezoning request for 53 acres from agricultural to mixed residential for the purpose of building a retirement community in Moyock. Applicant Allied Properties plans to build 80 single-family detached lots on the south side of Baxter Lane adjoining...
Thrifting is gaining in popularity — and a local retirement community offers its own upscale, nonprofit thrift shop. The Monday Market at Horizon House sells gently used items donated by residents. Items include furniture, books, jewelry, clothing, accessories, electronics and housewares. “The market is just like the heartbeat of Horizon...
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners slapped down a request for variances for a retirement apartment community adjacent to the Fischer Crossings development. The land was zoned to the county's RRCC retirement community zoning for a complex with independent, living, assisted living and memory care. However, that project was never developed.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – There are approximately 6,000 retired teachers in Fresno County, and although they are no longer in the classroom, that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped giving. Monday marks the beginning of Retired Teachers Week. Statewide, educators are being celebrated for their volunteerism. In the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children’s Hospital, […]
ALTMAR – The village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historical Society received the first two Tug Hill Community Recognition Awards at the NYS Tug Hill Commission’s annual dinner last week at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar. With approximately 80 people in attendance, commission chairman Jan Bogdanowicz and executive director Katie Malinowski presented plaques to the village of Deferiet for their playground rebuild, and to the Martinsburg Historical Society for the restoration of abandoned cemeteries in the town of Martinsburg.
Flickering for Fairlawn! Mari Yoder explained Fairlawn Retirement Community’s new fundraiser at the November 3 Archbold Rotary meeting. She encouraged Rotarians, businesses and the community to purchase one or more luminary kits to Light Up the Night in Archbold on Sunday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to about midnight. Each...
Plans for a $150 million retirement community on Mandeville’s lakefront are still in the early stages, but locals are optimistic that it will receive more support than previous large-scale proposals for the area. The project, announced in July as a partnership between New Orleans-based real estate developer Woodward Interests and...
Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club and the Culpeper MidDay Lions Club are participating in the Trex Recycling Challenge, which involves collecting soft plastic for recycling. Members of the club have been helping to reduce plastic waste and facilitate the production of recycled useable goods. Trex Recycling, located in Winchester, is donating a bench for every 500 pounds of plastic collected. Thursday, the local Lions group donated its first outdoor bench (above) earned through the program to The Culpeper Senior Living Community.
Meadowcrest, the first full-service retirement community in Middletown, is now open. Since opening in early September, the community has been on pace to welcome more than 60 residents in its first 60 days of operation. Meadowcrest’s monthly rental structure is unique offers financial flexibility without tying up assets taken in...
People of color representing every hue in the rainbow descended upon the campus of Bethany Baptist Church of West Los Angeles on October 29 to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shoots. The afternoon fair, hosted by Bethany Baptist, Baldwin Bethany Community Development Corporation and Kedren Vaccines, also offered blood pressure,...
Comments / 0