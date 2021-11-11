Would Idaho Survive A Real-Life Purge? I Have An Answer

DENVER (CBS4) – A North Dakota nonprofit is suing Colorado for banning schools from using American Indian mascots. The Native American Guardian’s Association filed the lawsuit in early November.
They said SB21-116, which was signed into law in June is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Starting June 1, 2022, the state measure will fine public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 a month for their use of American Indian-themed mascots.
(credit: CBS)
William Trachman, the lawyer representing the group said the ban unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination, which is why the group is suing several state leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn...
