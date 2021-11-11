CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

By Jason Bouwmeester
techaeris.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCES 2022 is still a couple of months away, but the Innovation Awards Honorees have been announced. We won’t be reporting on all of them, but a few caught our eye, including the 55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. Specifically designed for Xbox...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

The Press

CES® 2022 Innovation Award Winner: The Cypress™ Hero EcoSmart® Backpack with Find My™ Technology from Targus®

Targus® Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for New Sustainable Backpack Equipped with Find My™ Technology. ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Cypress Hero EcoSmart® Backpack, featuring built-in Apple® Find My™ Technology.
LAPTOPS
Twice

Entries Now Open For The TWICE Picks Awards At CES 2022!

Innovate. Nominate. Celebrate. With demands constantly changing, technology is always adapting. TWICE, Residential Systems and TechRadar Pro are proud to recognize those products and solutions that are leading the way within the technology sector. The renowned Picks Awards provide an opportunity for you to earn the publicity and accolades your business deserves for your innovative solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

MSI Gaming Lineup Together with The Flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Win 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards

There are additionally placements for a number of OC-specific options on the board. Storage choices embody 6 SATA III ports whereas enlargement slots embody a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at the least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE can be delivery with the brand new Gen 5 AIC which is able to add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection. The motherboard additionally incorporates a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO that embody each, 10GbE and a pair of.5GbE LAN ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Kind-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Kind-C, and twin Mini-DP ports. The rear IO panel additionally options Clear CMOS and BIOS Flashback buttons. With all these options, the motherboard is anticipated to value above the $1000 US worth vary so we’ll be sure that to offer you extra data within the coming days.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

DTS Play-Fi Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in Smart Home and Software & Mobile App Categories

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- DTS, Inc. (“DTS”), a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that DTS Play-Fi has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for two products: DTS Play-Fi Home Theater in the Smart Home category, and DTS Play-Fi apps for Android, AndroidTV, and iOS in the Software & Mobile App category.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

VisualCamp Eye Tracking Software, SeeSo Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- VisualCamp announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software category for SeeSo, a no hardware eye tracking software development kit (SDK). The announcement was made today in the CES tech show in New York ahead of CES 2022, which will be held on Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

43 Samsung products win CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including the Z Flip3 Bespoke edition

No less than 43 Samsung products were honored with a CES 2022 Innovation Award, including four that won Best of Innovations awards. CES will be making an in-person return on January 4 and Jong-Hee Han, President and Head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, will be delivering a pre-show keynote. Now let’s have a look at what won what award.
CELL PHONES
The Press

The Fingerprint Sport Lock is BenjiLock’s latest expansion of its product lineup and a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

Personal Security Technology Leader BenjiLock Selected as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long streak of success at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the upcoming 2022 show is already proving to be a triumph for the CEO and Founder of BenjiLock, Robbie Cabral. BenjiLock, which gained acclaim on ABC's Shark Tank, today announced that its latest fingerprint lock product—the Fingerprint Sport Lock—has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition's 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Samsung harvests over 40 awards from the CES 2022 Innovation Awards

The 2022 CES Awards will be held in person after the online versions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. Global tech giant Samsung will be headlining the January 4 event with a haul of over 40 individual product awards. In what seems like a Samsung-organized event, the company’s Head of its Visual Display Business, Jong-Hee Han will be delivering the pre-show keynote speech. The Samsung haul of awards includes four that won Best of Innovation accolades in their categories.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DeepBrain AI Named As CES 2022 Innovation Awards Winner

SaaS based AI Human video synthesis platform ‘AI STUDIOS’ by DeepBrain AI won CES Innovation Award 2022 in Streaming category. DeepBrain AI is coming in January to demonstrate its innovative technology in person at CES Las Vegas and NRF New York. DeepBrain AI is proud to announce that it has...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Personal Security Technology Leader BenjiLock Selected as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Xbox and Samsung announce the Grappleshop partnering with Halo Infinite

Xbox and Samsung are teaming up to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite with the new Samsung Grappleshop experience featuring the Samsung Neo QLED TV. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs make the Xbox experience even better. Check out our reviews of the ON90A and the QN800A. Estimated reading time:...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

DeepBrain AI – Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Winner

DeepBrain AI is proud to announce that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its AI Studios script to video solution in ‘Streaming’ category. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.
TECHNOLOGY
techaeris.com

Samsung develops LPDDR5X DRAM, an industry first

Samsung today announced that it has developed the industry’s first 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X DRAM), designed to drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. Developing new chips...
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

OtO Smart Sprinkler Bags CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award

Canadian Startup OtO Lawn is named the CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards honoree for its smart lawn sprinkler this year. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is considered the world’s most influential technology event. Every year CES receives a number of submissions with just one franchise walking away with the glory. For OtO, it’s a good beginning.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Satechi announces the Pro Hub Mini for the new MacBook Pro M1

Satechi is a designer and producer of tech peripherals, emphasizing making third-party devices for Apple products. Today they’ve announced the new Pro Hub Mini, which expands the port capabilities of the new MacBook Pro M1 series. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. Satechi’s new Pro Hub Mini is available to pre-order...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung's display chief to kick off CES 2022 with a 'call to action' on climate change

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of CES 2022. The president of Samsung's visual display business will deliver the preshow keynote at CES 2022, hinting that the largest tech conference of the year could begin with Samsung's perspective on sustainability in the tech industry and possibly updates about its TV and display technologies. The event will be part of the lead up to the annual tech show, which returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021

If you’re looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, you’ll be pleased to see that as technology becomes more mainstream, it becomes cheaper to make, meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money. Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED TVs, prices have come down across the board, putting awesome features in the hands of more people. Some models from Sony are also optimized for gaming on the new PS5, letting you get the most out of your gaming console.  What To...
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

Latest Dark Matter gaming monitor is a 32-inch QHD curved monitor

Monoprice has released another monitor for gamers: the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. With a 1500R curvature, which should be a nice curve for a monitor of this size, the 32-Inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor offers up better viewing angles and a more immersive gaming experience. Your games should also look sharp and run smooth with a 2560×1440 QHD resolution, Adaptive-Sync, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor has two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect up to four different devices.
VIDEO GAMES

