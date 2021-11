November in the Puget Sound region is already off to a rainy start, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard, rain and windy conditions that kicked off the week are expected to continue through the weekend. Friday should be on the breezy side with spotty afternoon showers after morning rain. Saturday will see more heavy rain and gusty winds, Allard says, with the chance for that wind to top 45 mph around Puget Sound and be even stronger at the coast and north.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO