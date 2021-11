Chris Stapleton remains country music’s favorite outsider. Stapleton, a big-voiced howler who got his start as a Nashville songwriter, has become a star specifically by going against the Nashville grain, presenting a gruff and soulful version of country-rock. Lots of other musicians are making similar kinds of country, but none of them have been embraced by the country establishment quite like Stapleton. Last night, the Country Music Association held its annual CMA Awards in Nashville, and Stapleton was the night’s big winner. Before the show, Stapleton was tied with Eric Church for the most nominations; they each had five apiece. Stapleton won four of them: Male Vocalist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Single Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO