Coffee This Morning: Veterans Day

When it comes to coffee shops in town, Sojourner’s Coffee House just may be the most impactful one in the community. While the space at 7130 W. Maple St. is open to everybody, it’s also a place designed for active duty, military, veterans and their families. One of the owners, Larry King, is a veteran of the United States Air Force and with his wife, Ashley, they wanted to create something that helped military veterans and families integrate and navigate military life with civilian life. After all, it’s an issue the Kings dealt with themselves.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO