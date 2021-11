Microsoft released an updated version of Windows Package Manager. The package manager is known to users as WINGET, and it’s available for both Windows 11 and Windows 10. Now, with the new release, Microsoft added the Microsoft Store as a source, which means, you can use winget to download apps from the Store. This might not be a big deal for some, but for those who enjoy using winget, it’s quite significant.

