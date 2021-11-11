CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Clearly A Scam: This Woman Just Got Accosted By A Wizened, Becloaked Hag In The Toiletries Aisle Who Handed Her A Shining Tub Of Moisturizer That She Says Can Magically Cure Adult Acne

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone wants a clear complexion, so it can be easy to fall for overblown skincare marketing claims that promise more than they can deliver. Unfortunately, the situation going down in a Des Moines Target right now seems like a scam designed to victimize yet another naive consumer: This woman just got...

Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
The Independent

Women give free shots of alcohol to passengers at airport security so it won’t go to waste

A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka. @latinnbellaa...
metalinjection

Local Police Investigating BRASS AGAINST Onstage Pee Incident

The biggest story of the week in metal, which has crossed over to mainstream attention is the headlines New York collective Brass Against made for their Welcome To Rockville performance after frontwoman Sophia Urista peed on a fan's face on stage. Now, police are getting involved to make sure nothing illegal happened.
NewsBreak
Insider

An influencer responded to accusations that she checked guests' follower counts before allowing them at her party, saying she was just making sure she followed them

Influencer Charly Jordan held a party this week. One TikToker claimed Jordan's security asked guests to show their follower counts at the door. Jordan denied the allegation, saying they were checking to make sure she followed the guests. A TikToker claimed that influencer Charly Jordan wanted guests to show their...
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand. My boyfriend moved in with another woman, and my best friend helped him. I dated a man the summer after high school. In fact, that's exactly how long our relationship lasted: the three months from June through August, inclusive.
Daily Mail

Blind woman who gained her sight at 36 after cutting-edge eye surgery details her struggle to 're-learn how the world worked' - as she admits she had an 'identity crisis' after seeing herself in the mirror for the first time

A woman who spent her entire life being blind was suddenly able to see after undergoing life-changing eye surgery when she was 36 years old, but she has admitted that 're-learning and understanding how the world worked' was a lot harder than she ever imagined it would be. Olivia Durant,...
clickhole.com

Um, Yeah, No One Really Wants To Deal With Your Bullshit, Dude: A Cat Burglar Just Clearly Followed You Inside Your Building And Is Now Pinned To The Wall With His Fingers To His Lips

At the end of a long day, all you want to do is curl up peacefully in your home and relax, but right now there’s something incredibly annoying going on that is seriously ruining the vibe: A cat burglar just clearly followed you inside your building and is now pinned to the wall with his fingers to his lips.
