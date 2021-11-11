Clearly A Scam: This Woman Just Got Accosted By A Wizened, Becloaked Hag In The Toiletries Aisle Who Handed Her A Shining Tub Of Moisturizer That She Says Can Magically Cure Adult Acne

A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka. @latinnbellaa...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO