CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Siary signs his name in maroon and white on signing day

By Robbie Faulk
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Evan Siary even came to Starkville Academy back during the summer the South Carolina native already knew where he was going to play his college baseball and that was at Mississippi State. That commitment to the Bulldogs was a large reason why he and his family decided to...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five facts about NC State's Week 12 opponent: Syracuse

1.) Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker is one of the best players in the country. Tucker has been sensational this season, totaling 220 carries for 1,362 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 17 receptions for 239 yards and two more scores. The second-year back ranks No. 1 in the ACC and second in the country in rushing yards. He's rushed for over 100 yards in nine of the Orange's 11 games. It's worth noting, though, State held Tucker in check last season in the Wolfpack's 36-29 road win, allowing only 18 yards on 16 carries. Considering Tucker's success, it should come as no surprise Syracuse No. 1 in the ACC in rushing at 236.9 yards per game.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

What Tennessee OC Alex Golesh said at Knoxville QB Club

Everything first-year Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said while speaking to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday:. “Obviously Saturday was tough. Thought we started out really, really well. Then there were a few plays there at the beginning that really kind of played out how the rest of the game played out. We met this morning, kind of wiped the slate clean. We literally watched those series of plays on drives three and four, that forced us to end up having to play the second half the way we did.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Gardner-Webb

Duke Basketball has met or exceeded expectations through the first week of the college basketball season, winning its first three games and moving up to #7 in the Associated Press polls after starting at #9. Now with lessons learned from a tough nonconference season opening win over Kentucky and two wins in back-to-back games as part of the Veteran's Day Classic in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils start the second week of the year with a game tonight against Gardner-Webb. But if you won't be one of the lucky 9,314 people inside Cameron tonight, it might be tough to find the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Boston College bowl game projections ahead of Week 12

Boston College is going bowling after its 41-30 win over Georgia Tech in Week 11. The Eagles are now officially bowl eligible for the second time under Jeff Hafley with a 6-4 record. Boston College elected not to participate in a bowl game last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will participate in postseason play this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wildcats making progress early in season

Arizona had two easy games to start the season, but the competition level is going to increase this week. As the Wildcats face better opponents, head coach Tommy Lloyd is comfortable with how Arizona has been playing. “I like where where we’re at, I love where we’re going, but I...
SPORTS
247Sports

Depth of Talent Has Made Irish a November Force

When defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive line coach Mike Elston put true freshmen interior defensive linemen Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the field in the first quarter in the second game of the 2017 season against No. 15 Georgia, it prompted a double take…and a few second-guesses. Developing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M lands its top RB target in national top-100 prospect Le'Veon Moss

After signing a big haul of running backs over the past two cycles, Texas A&M was very selective in the 2022 class only zeroing in on a few targets. One of those Jimbo Fisher and Co. showed significant interest in was Top247 Istrouma (LA) running back Le'Veon Moss. The dynamic running back now became the latest to join the A&M commitment list after also considering LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and TCU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#College Baseball#Clemson#Starkville Academy#Volunteers#Canes#State#Msu
247Sports

Everything Florida State's coaches said about Boston College

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Monday ahead of the Seminoles' Week 12 matchup with Boston College. Most of the talk on Monday surrounded Florida State's emotional win over rival Miami...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Paolo Banchero named ACC Freshman of the Week

After averaging nearly 20 points per game on 67% shooting from the floor, 6'10", 250 pound Paolo Banchero has earned the first media recognition for his performance on the floor after numerous preseason nominations and expectations heaped upon him. The #2 overall recruit in high school last year out of O'Dea High School in Seattle has been pegged as a Top 3 pick in next year's NBA Draft (some sites have him going off the board with the #1 pick) so there's only around 35-40 games for Banchero to make his mark on the college level. Thus far, he's hitting on all cylinders.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Deion Sanders talks TCU football, other head-coaching opportunities

TCU football's coaching search has shifted away from Jackson State's Deion Sanders, reportedly due to the Horned Frogs' desire to fill their vacancy with a candidate backed with extensive head-coaching experience. Sanders shared details on being considered for the position and other schools being intrigued by his services during this week's Southwestern Athletic Conference head coaches' Zoom teleconference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Latest bowl projections for Kentucky

After getting off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time since 2019 before getting back on the winning track with a 34-17 win at hapless Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. With the victory, the Wildcats (7-3, 5-3 SEC) finished in sole...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball at FAU

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the FAU Owls at FAU Arena on Tuesday (6:00 p.m., CBSSN). Miami (1-1, No. 87 Kenpom) is coming off a 95-89 loss to UCF while FAU (1-1, No. 197 Kenpom) followed a loss to New Mexico with a 78-56 win over NCCAA's Warner and will host Miami for the first time in 1 years, which is the only time FAU has beaten Miami in the series. The Hurricanes are coming off a loss despite its top two scorers, Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong, combining for 48 points. Defensive pressure and rebounding have been issues for the Hurricanes who will be looking to improve in those areas with the ESPN Events Invitational coming up next week where they could face a trip of Kenpom top-100 teams including top-25 ranked foes in No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Alabama. Transfer starters Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller will be looking for bounce-back performances after combining to shoot 2 for 15 with five turnovers against UCF. The Hurricanes were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country last year, making 29.5 percent which ranked 325th out of 347 teams and are off to a slow start this year, making 25.6 percent and ranking 277th. FAU is ranked outside the top-200 in offensive and defensive efficiency according to Kenpom, but are second in offensive rebound percentage (48.6) which Miami struggled with last game allowing UCF 16 offensive rebounds while only grabbing 14 defensive boards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Experience makes North Dakota State dangerous opponent

Arizona is heavily favored over North Dakota State, but Tuesday’s matchup will be the most difficult of the season for the Wildcats. “North Dakota State is a good team,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Five of the last eight NCAA Tournaments and last year lost in their conference championship game. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lady Vols lock down on defense to seize third win

The Lady Vols got defensive stops and two clutch and-one plays from Jordan Horston in the fourth quarter to overcome South Florida’s lead in the final four minutes and take the third win of the season, 52-49. Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper and the staff celebrated the players in the locker...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2021 Coaching Carousel updates

The coaching carousel is spinning and it’s only beginning to gain speed as college football season enters the final month of the regular season. Eight head coaching jobs in the FBS are already open, including two high-profile gigs at LSU and USC, and those changes were made before November hit the calendar. Many more jobs will open in the coming weeks, and with those head-coaching changes will come a slew of hirings and firings of assistant coaches, an avalanche of support staffers coming and going through programs, and a mountain of new contracts.
NFL
247Sports

Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente as head coach

Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente, the school announced early Tuesday morning. Athletic director Whit Babcock announced the decision, stating that a search is underway and that J.C. Price is interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Virginia Tech hired Fuente after the 2015 season, and he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann breaks down Justice Sueing injury, Bowling Green game

After a couple games that were a bit too close for comfort, and just before heading into a considerably more brutal part of the schedule, Ohio State took care of business Monday night, dispatching Bowling Green 89-58. The result was a good one, particularly to help build confidence before Ohio State takes on three teams ranked in the top 4o on statistics website KenPom over the next week.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

2-4-7: A look at the Boston College Eagles

Florida State hits the road on Saturday for their final Atlantic Coast Conference game of the 2021 season. They will travel to face Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The game will be shown on the ACC Network at noon. Here is a look at the Eagles:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

32K+
Followers
262K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy