Siary signs his name in maroon and white on signing day

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the FAU Owls at FAU Arena on Tuesday (6:00 p.m., CBSSN). Miami (1-1, No. 87 Kenpom) is coming off a 95-89 loss to UCF while FAU (1-1, No. 197 Kenpom) followed a loss to New Mexico with a 78-56 win over NCCAA's Warner and will host Miami for the first time in 1 years, which is the only time FAU has beaten Miami in the series. The Hurricanes are coming off a loss despite its top two scorers, Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong, combining for 48 points. Defensive pressure and rebounding have been issues for the Hurricanes who will be looking to improve in those areas with the ESPN Events Invitational coming up next week where they could face a trip of Kenpom top-100 teams including top-25 ranked foes in No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Alabama. Transfer starters Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller will be looking for bounce-back performances after combining to shoot 2 for 15 with five turnovers against UCF. The Hurricanes were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country last year, making 29.5 percent which ranked 325th out of 347 teams and are off to a slow start this year, making 25.6 percent and ranking 277th. FAU is ranked outside the top-200 in offensive and defensive efficiency according to Kenpom, but are second in offensive rebound percentage (48.6) which Miami struggled with last game allowing UCF 16 offensive rebounds while only grabbing 14 defensive boards.

