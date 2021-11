For the loss of the Hawkins National Laboratory map, players can get blood points to make up for what they had previously. While it is disappointing that Stranger Things will be leaving the Dead by Daylight experience, it is not a surprise. Behavior Interactive has tried to ensure that there has been plenty of word of the franchise being discontinued, offering discounted prices on Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and The Demogorgon at half price as well as various cosmetic features since August of this year. There’s no problem when it comes to finding or buying the Stranger Things items in the Dead by Daylight’s store; the problem lies in losing the Stranger Things map. While the location of the Hawkins National Laboratory is on heavy rotation from November 12 to November 15, offerings that had been disabled due to performance issues, and have now been completely taken from player inventories.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO