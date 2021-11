If today's Elden Ring gameplay reveal has filled you with excitement and eagerness to play the full game, then we hope you signed up for the game's upcoming Network Test. Unfortunately, signs ups are no longer being taken so you're out of luck if this is the first you've heard of the closed beta, but emails are slowly being sent out to lucky entrants now. And it looks like they won't have to download a huge file to access the trial either as the ever-reliable PlayStation Game Size Twitter account reports the Network Test weighs in at 6.888GB before any patches and updates.

