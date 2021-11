The addition at the Alley Pond School, which will allow the student body to expand by 440, is expected to open for the 2023 school year. The $45 million project is just one of many that will bring nearly an astounding 2,600 new public school seats to Education District 27, which City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) says is the greatest addition since many of the buildings were erected in the mid-20th century.

