Ohio State

Dawand Jones, Nicholas Petit-Frere Acknowledge Ohio State’s Recent Rushing Struggles

By Caleb Spinner
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DeA7_0ctjj5k000

Ohio State has had a tough time running the ball over recent weeks, a struggle recognized by the Buckeye offensive line.

Offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Nicholas Petit-Frere assured reporters on Wednesday the ground issues have been worked on and fixed ahead of this weekend’s home game against No. 19 Purdue.

Petit-Frere suggested a potential cause for the rushing struggles: communication.

“Understanding our assignments more and just executing,” Petit-Frere said, “As long as we execute, that's how we create our energy.”

Jones echoed his teammate’s sentiment, adding the offensive line had to get back to doing the fundamentals. This week in practice was a major part of that return to normalcy according to Jones.

“We were just a little too high on our pedestal and [Nebraska] just humbled us,” Jones said, “Practice made us get back to where we were...back to being hungry.”

Ohio State ran for only 90 yards last weekend against Nebraska, a far cry from their usual numbers on the ground. The Buckeyes couldn’t run for more than six yards at a time until the final quarter of the game.

Jones attributed the struggle against Nebraska to critical blocks the Buckeyes failed to secure.

“We just missed crucial blocks and sometimes those are the key blocks to get downfield,” Jones said, “Those are what’s setting us back right now.”

The Buckeye ground game is still in good shape overall this season despite these recent woes. Ohio State averages 189 rushing yards per game, and are the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten.

Petit-Frere is convinced, however, the Scarlet and Gray are capable of much more.

“I think there’s still a lot of room for us to grow, not only in terms of playing, but also how we come together and being able to understand each other,” Petit-Frere said.

