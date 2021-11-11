Cards Wire Correo: Injuries, Zaven Collins' playing time and more

It is a day later than I intended, but it is time for this week’s Cards Wire Correo mailbag. The Arizona Cardinals are 8-1 and preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers.

They picked up a huge road win over the San Francisco 49ers last week.

This week’s questions focus on injuries, playing time and more.

Check out the questions and answers I have below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Justin Murray

What we know is he was designated for return last week, which opened a 21-day window in which he must be activated or he will be done for the year.

His return would be nice, as both Justin Pugh and Max Garcia are day-to-day with injuries.

At the start of the week, I would have thought he would come back, but now I question it, as they added guard Danny Isidora and center Marcus Henry to the active roster. If they thought Murray would be back, I wouldn’t think they would have that many linemen on the 53-man roster.

They currently have 10 on the roster, not including Murray, although Isidora can revert to the practice squad because he was COVID-19 replacement.

If Pugh and Garcia are out this week and Isidora reverts to the practice squad, they will only have seven linemen on the roster. They need eight.

That would pave the way for Murray to be activated and potentially start at guard.

Did J.J. Watt have surgery?

I have no information to confirm this did or did not happen. However, I believe so.

General manager Steve Keim said on the radio last Friday that he hadn’t talked to Watt since Watt came back. This was presumably a medical trip.

He was placed on injured reserve the day after that.

He did not travel with the team after he was on the sideline with them against the Packers.

If Watt did not have surgery, it would be logical to believe he would have been with the team like the week before.

So did he have surgery? Probably. But neither he nor the team appear to be willing to give any information about it.

It doesn’t necessarily rule out his return. He is technically eligible to return after the bye week. But if he is coming back, my guess it would be for the final stretch and/or playoff run.

Zaven Collins' playing time

I have a theory on this since no coach has been asked about it, and I don’t usually get the opportunity to ask during the week.

Collins has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury. He did not have a game designation last week by the end of the week, but he was limited in practice.

He got limited practice reps and was going to face one of the more complex offenses to defend in the 49ers. They use a lot of motion and things to trick the eyes of linebackers.

He played a lot against the 49ers in Week 5 because he is in their base defense, and they use that a lot against the 49ers.

So it was partly to protect him from mistakes.

However, let’s not forget that the coaching staff really likes Tanner Vallejo. He is smart and makes plays.

It was a coaching decision to put Vallejo in the lineup, but it might have been a one-week thing. We will see moving forward.

The coaches have noted that Collins has made some nice plays and has made some rookie mistakes.

The Cardinals have a lot at stake. They might not feel like they can afford his mistakes right now.

Defensive line and Josh Jones

To address the first question, the Cardinals quietly like the depth on the defensive line. However, they like them rotationally. J.J. Watt was the guy that got the attention.

It is important to note that Allen is now playing Watt’s position. He has been invisible sometimes this season, but since filling the Watt role, he has been incredibly disruptive. If he continues to do that, the defense will be fine.

Dogbe has come a long way and Fotu has growth to do, but they do like him.

What is disappointing is Rashard Lawrence keeps getting hurt.

It is what plagued him the last couple of years in college. When he is healthy, he is very good, but he has a hard time avoiding lower leg injuries.

The second question was actually about Josh Jones.

I am sure that opponents have been scheming to get him one-on-one all year. On paper, he is the weakest link on the line.

Without Rodney Hudson in the lineup, his play declined quickly. Guard is still a new position to him. But essentially he was benched in favor of Max Garcia last week. That doesn’t mean necessarily they are disappointed in Jones. Garcia has played very well whenever he has been in the lineup. He is bigger and stronger than Jones, who is long and athletic.

We will see if that trend continues when the line is more healthy.

Running backs

As Kliff Kingsbury said this week, it will hinge on the availability of Jonathan Ward. If Ward is healthy, they like what he, James Conner and Eno Benjamin can do.

They have Tavien Feaster on the practice squad.

I do not think they would look outside the organization for a running back other than to play special teams. I don’t think that there is an upgrade over what they have right now.

Conner is quite capable of being the featured back. Eno Benjamin is like Chase Edmonds in terms of skill set. We have seen some good things from Ward.

So, no, I don’t see them going outside the organization for someone to play on offense. Maybe on special teams.