PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, another insider notes the Edmonton Oilers might be looking at Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask is skating again and with the Boston Bruins. Is he close to a return? Pittsburgh Penguins have reached a resolution with Erin & Jarrod Skalde, settling what could have been another ugly sexual abuse case for the NHL but are also looking at on-ice business and potentially a defenseman from The Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO