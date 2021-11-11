PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

There’s zero doubt that the last 19 months have been unimaginably difficult for Emily Cave, the widow of Boston Bruins forward Colby Cave. Her hockey-playing husband died suddenly and unexpectedly from a brain bleed at just 25 years old, and it happened amidst COVID-19 where people were separated, secluded and isolated to keep the virus from spreading.
BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored, and Mikko Koskinen...
Connor McDavid is in the conversation as the best hockey player in the world right now. The two-time Hart Trophy winner leads the Edmonton Oilers into TD Garden on Thursday night to face the Boston Bruins. McDavid is on pace to have another MVP-caliber season this year as he already...
It will be the first Bruins vs. Leafs matchup in nearly two years — and the first ever for the Leafs under head coach Sheldon Keefe — tonight on Hockey Night in Canada (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC). The Leafs and their fans haven’t exactly missed these rivalry games knowing Toronto...
2019 Ferguson recipient writes about impact of losing Nancy to pancreatic cancer in August. Tonight, on the red carpet at Meridian Hall, I will confront the collision of a dream come true and a nightmare turned real. Just as players refuse to touch the Stanley Cup until they've won it,...
Colby Cave will be honored by the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers at their game Thursday at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, NESN, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The former NHL forward, who played for the Bruins and Oilers, died on April 11, 2020, four days after he had surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25.
First of all - Happy Veterans Day to all who served and sacrificed their lives! There are not enough thanks to be given to all the veterans out there who should be honored every day for their service. The Boston Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers tonight and will look to...
If anyone tells you they know exactly how things are going to shape up in the NHL, especially in the early-goings, feel free to laugh because they’re likely very, very wrong. We’re a month into the season, and teams are already surprising fans and pundits alike. This edition of the...
The Boston Bruins (6-4-0, 12 pts) welcome the Connor McDavid and the red-hot Edmonton Oilers (9-2-0, 18 pts) to TD Garden on Thursday night for their one and only visit to Boston this season. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM ET (ESPN+, NESN). The Bruins come into this non-conference game...
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNE, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub. Leon Draisaitl: 11GP, 10G, 13A, 23PTS; Connor McDavid: 11GP, 9G, 14A, 23PTS; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 11GP, 0G, 14A, 14PTS. Mikko Koskinen: 7-1-0, 2.54 GAA, .920 save percentage. Game notes. The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton...
The action is bound to spike when the Boston Bruins face the Edmonton Oilers, and the stakes surely will follow suit. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Thursday’s Bruins-Oilers game can compete to win tickets to one of Boston’s upcoming home games and a $100 gift card from Banners by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
BOSTON — Before the Bruins and Oilers squared off Thursday night, the teams came together to honor Colby Cave, the forward who’d been part of both franchises before he died suddenly in April 2020. This was the first meeting between Boston and Edmonton since he died. The Bruins played a...
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, another insider notes the Edmonton Oilers might be looking at Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask is skating again and with the Boston Bruins. Is he close to a return? Pittsburgh Penguins have reached a resolution with Erin & Jarrod Skalde, settling what could have been another ugly sexual abuse case for the NHL but are also looking at on-ice business and potentially a defenseman from The Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nick Foligno was injured in the second game of his Boston Bruins tenure, but he finally is ready for a return to the ice. The Bruins forward has been practicing with Boston all week after suffering an upper-body injury. He shed the red, non-contact jersey Monday, but sat out of Boston’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA - Thursday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins is dedicated to the late Colby Cave. Colby's former National Hockey League teams will unite to honour the hard-working forward and passionate human being, who left an indelible impression on every franchise he represented as well as each individual he met along the way.
The Edmonton Oilers possess some of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Hockey League in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But when you commit the gaffes and misplays that the Bruins did in their own end on Thursday, you get what you deserve. That was a 5-3 loss...
BOSTON - Nick Foligno was beyond frustrated when he realized just four periods into his Bruins career that he was about to miss some time. The veteran forward left Boston's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 20 with an upper-body injury that was going to sideline him on a week-to-week basis.
The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, 5-3, on three unanswered goals from defensive breakdowns in the final frame. The loss was the Bruins’ first at home this season. Despite their focus to limit Edmonton’s big guns, defensive miscues and breakdowns in the third period ultimately determined...
Wayne Gretzky's name is all over the NHL record books. He's the all-time leader in goals, assists, points and many other notable offensive categories. There's one record of Gretzky's that might come toppling down in 2021-22, and that's his 51-game point streak to begin a season. Edmonton Oilers center Connor...
