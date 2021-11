The World Cup final in 2022 is set to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, in Lusail, just north of Doha - which has been built specifically for the tournament. The Iconic Stadium - where the World Cup final will take place - is set to have a capacity of 80,000. The design is said to be inspired by the sail of a traditional dhow since the city is located on the eastern coast, which is a historic focal point of pearling vessels.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO