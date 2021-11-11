CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Courtney Barnett Record ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ Is Really Good, Really Good

By Jon Dolan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYGjs_0ctjg8D800

Courtney Barnett’s 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, was the sound of a young artist with the melodic chops of a power-pop whiz, the storytelling skills of a good novelist, and the wit of a highbrow sitcom writer. Barnett could’ve built a career coasting on cleverness, but she’s also an empath who’s genuinely interested in finding her place in a brutal world; her second album, the equally great Tell Me How You Really Feel , had a self-questioning rocker about her modest stardom and a searing song about trying to be patient with creepy fans.

Her brilliant third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, is her most reserved and thoughtful yet, full of everyday observation and wry wisdom — it grows slowly, but pay attention and you’ll grow with it.

She opens with “Rae Street,” processing the world out her window in Melbourne, Australia; over deliberate guitar strumming, she connects images of people muddling through life (noisy neighbors, parents teaching a kid to ride a bike) to bigger concerns (“light a candle for the suffering”), landing on a joking assessment of her own ambiguous place in all this: “Hope and prayers, though well-meaning, they don’t mean a thing/Unless we see some change/I think I’ll change my sheets today,” she deadpans.

As the album title suggests, the repetition of life feels real in these songs. “Turning Green” appreciates the change in the seasons; on “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” she sings about reading the Bible (“from left to write”). On “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To,” her list includes a letter from a friend, and waiting for the day when they can hang out and “watch the world burn.”

Barnett’s gently revealed guitar playing is all soft late-night jangle, à la Yo La Tengo and the Velvet Underground — from the hypnotically undulating “Before You Gotta Go” to the watery swirls of “Here’s the Thing.” Her musical partner is ace drummer Stella Mozgawa, creating beats that match and enhance Barnett’s every restrained nuance.

Obviously, this album is touched by the downtime of Covid, but its sense of wonder and worry, bored longing and faint hope, is utterly eternal. So is its sense of humor, always one of Barnett’s most effective weapons against torpor and dread. Sure, the daily grind can get weird, capitalism enslaves us, the world burns. But as she tells a friend on “Take It Day by Day,” the record’s quickest, catchiest song, “Don’t stick that knife in the toaster/Baby, life is like a roller coaster.” It’s a ride she takes at her own sweet pace.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Announces 2022 Australian Tour Dates

As Courtney Barnett gears up to release her third solo album, Things Take Time, Take Time, this Friday, the critically-acclaimed Melbourne export has announced a run of local tour dates for March of 2022. Her first Aussie trek since January of 2020, the tour is set to see Barnett performing...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tori Amos: The Mermaid’s Song

Tori Amos speaks to Rolling Stone France about the creation of her 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. It took you four years, the longest period between two albums, to release Ocean to Ocean. What happened?. I’m a very different person than I was four years ago, especially the one...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Hitting the ground running with her debut album Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit in 2015, Aussie singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has been a much-loved musician by critics and fans alike for her distinctive, quirky, and off-centre brand of clean guitar-driven indie rock. Her debut was a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mozgawa
Person
Courtney Barnett
undertheradarmag.com

Things Take Time, Take Time

The cornucopia of pandemic-era recordings is beginning to produce a bumper crop. The past 18 months or so have been earmarked by rising anxieties, personal stresses, and a whole host of ideological differences. So what we might not have seen coming are a growing number of albums characterized by a forced stillness and time to rest and reflect. This should have been obvious given the number of artists that have been on a treadmill of producing records and endlessly touring in support of them. Particularly if your tours happen to start and end in Australia.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Congratulations, Indie Fans: We Finally Manifested a Taylor Swift/Phoebe Bridgers Duet

Somebody better roll the window down — the emotional motion sickness is about to get real. Red (Taylor’s Version) is finally here, arriving like a comet fans have been waiting for since the original release in 2012. The 30-track version contains unearthed gems from the vault, including “Nothing New,” which Swift recorded with Phoebe Bridgers. For any fan of both artists, it was the second-most anticipated song on here, right after a 10-minute version of Swift’s magnum opus “All Too Well.” And guess what? It delivers beyond expectations. The minute Swift dipped her toes into indie-rock and released Folklore — co-produced by...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: EUCA, ‘Only Fools’

Gold Coast artist EUCA has already spent a few years making a name for herself due to her emotional integrity and heavenly melodies, but as she releases new single “Only Fools”, it’s clear she’s unveiled one of her best pieces of work to date. Describing herself as a lyricist first...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

New Arctic Monkeys Album ‘Pretty Much’ Ready for 2022 Release

Arctic Monkeys will most likely release their new album next year ahead of a summer tour. That’s according to drummer Matt Helders, who said in a new interview that the record is “pretty much” ready and the band are eyeing a 2022 release. When asked earlier today, Nov. 12, by Radio 5 Live Breakfast if the new album was “ready to go”, Helders said: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works” (via NME). He added that he think the album will...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Caligula Return with Their First Single in 27 Years, ‘Broken’

Close to three decades after they received a well-deserved brush with fame, Sydney electro-rock outfit Caligula have unveiled their first new single since 1994, with “Broken” released today via the Sound As Ever label. A track that feels much more evolved and matured than the Caligula of yesteryear (yet still...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

On the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!. There’s a new documentary on Barnett called Anonymous Club and we can now share the trailer. Filmed over the last three years on 16 mm...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: NEAV, ‘Talking to The Devil’

Central Coast singer/songwriter NEAV has unveiled her latest stellar effort, sharing the dark and brooding “Talking to The Devil” today. The musical moniker of 17-year-old Niamh Watson, NEAV may have only unveiled her debut single back in July, but she comes well-endorsed by the music scene at large. Already a prolific songwriter, she took out the top prize in the Pop/Contemporary category at The Australian Songwriting Awards 2020 and also nabbed a nomination for the APRA AMCOS/ASA Songwriter of the Year. Needless to say, NEAV comes highly-recommended by her peers and the industry as a whole.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Why ‘Let It Be’ Is Way More Than the Beatles’ Breakup Record

In 2003, Rolling Stone published its definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, the most popular and most argued-over list in the magazine’s history. In 2020, we completely remade the list, adding more than 150 new titles. Then, in the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums, we delved further into the making and meaning of many of the records that made the cut, with exclusive insights from the artists who created them — and those who know them and their music best. In Season One, we explored classics like Taylor Swift’s Red, Public Enemy’s It...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Csöke, ‘I Think I’m Falling’

Sydney’s Csöke (pronounced “shock”) has been on the scene for a couple of years now, but as the acclaimed artist returns following a year which saw the release of her stunning F.W.M. EP, she’s returned with another smooth pop anthem, sharing “I Think I’m Falling” ahead of its release today.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch the Rolling Stones Play ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ for First Time Since 2007

The Rolling Stones played Detroit’s Ford Field on Monday night, and they honored the city’s musical roots by covering the 1966 Temptations classic “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” “Ever since we were really young, we always loved Motown,” Mick Jagger told the audience. “We can’t come to Detroit and not do a Motown number, right?” It was the first time they’d played the song since a 2007 gig at London’s 02 Arena, but they’ve done it at least 110 times going all the way back to the Made in the Shade tour of 1975. It’s one of four Temptations songs in their...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Ends ‘F–k Love’ Chapter With ‘Still Chose You’ Video Featuring Mustard

The Kid Laroi is closing the chapter on his Fuck Love project with his new video “Still Chose You” featuring Mustard. In the Arrad-directed visual, Mustard plays the piano as the Kid Laroi sings about “tripping” on a new love after swearing off falling for someone again. The singer also penned a letter to fans, thanking them. “I hope you all enjoy the ‘Still Chose You video! I know that record is a fan favorite so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the Fuck Love era.” “It’s been a wild year, to say...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to Beth Hart's version of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times

Beth Hart has released a cover of Good Times Bad Times. The track, which originally appeared on Led Zeppelin's debut album in early 1969, will appear on Hart's upcoming covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. Full tracklist below. The band's Whole Lotta Love has been an occasional feature of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Isabella Manfredi, ‘One Hit Wonder’

Isabella Manfredi has unveiled a new track, with the mesmerisingly funky “One Hit Wonder” officially arriving today. Produced by Manfredi in collaboration with Lucy Taylor (Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding) and producer Chris Collins, the track follows on from the release of “Jealousy”, which in turn was released alongside the announcement of The Preatures’ dissolution.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Gets a Hypnotic Dance Remix

Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” gets an overhaul for the dancefloor with a new remix. A rare officially sanctioned update of Parton’s work, “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” was released Friday. Destructo, the producer/DJ guise of Gary Richards, builds on the rhythmic elements that made “Jolene” so compelling in its original form: the funky, minor-key guitar riff, the disco-lite beat, and brisk tempo are all ideal building blocks for remixing. Destructo adds subtle washes of synth, looping the first syllable of the word “Jolene” as a punchy house-beat drops. In the choruses, he chops up the title melody to stretch it out over several bars....
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

The Scarf, Impeccably Clean Kitchens, and the Red Typewriter: Our Favorite Moments From Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film

Hours have apparently passed since Taylor Swift dropped her “All Too Well” short film, but time won’t fly — it’s like we’re paralyzed by it. The video, which Swift wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, features the expanded version of the Red track, included on her new re-recorded edition of the classic. As Swift noted at the premiere in New York City on Friday afternoon, “All Too Well” was a non-single that’s become the most beloved song in her catalogue, rumored to be about her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal but never confirmed. And the folklore...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy