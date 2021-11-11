Road to the CFP: There’s a ‘logjam’ behind Georgia in rankings

Things to know: This is the only Class 7A first-round game between ranked teams. Walton has been as high as No. 4; Colquitt was No. 3 for a week. Colquitt County and Walton have played twice, with Colquitt winning in 2020 and 2017, both in the second round. In the 2020 game, Colquitt’s Charlie Pace rushed for 118 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career. He has surpassed 100 yards six times this season on the way to 1,112. Walton also has an outstanding running back. Sutton Smith (committed to Memphis) has 783 yards and 15 touchdowns from scrimmage on 117 touches. The teams have two common opponents. Colquitt County beat Marietta 28-25 and lost to Lowndes 52-31. Walton beat Lowndes 34-28 and lost to Marietta 42-14. Expect a high-scoring game. Colquitt County’s average score is 39-23. Walton’s is 35-29. Both are inside the top 10 in Class 7A scoring but outside the top 20 in points allowed.

