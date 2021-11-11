A Surprising Reason Why You Should Attend Live Theater

There are times when it would appear that a story is being pushed just because it can be, not necessarily because it will make money or because people want it, but because someone in the front office wants to see how it will do and thinks that it still has legs. Rambo has been an idea that has been enduring for a long time now, but at the same time, it’s kind of run its course with Last Blood since the war-weary soldier has taken out enough individuals in his time to populate a moderate-sized town. Rambo has had to learn how to live with the fact that he’s been bred to be a killer and was aimed at whichever enemy he needed to eliminate like a weapon being guided along its course. Throughout the last few movies, the legend of Rambo became a bit of a joke though since after First Blood he should have been allowed time to rest, but as one should have expected he was thrust back into the fire. Now, with a TV show looming, it’s kind of confusing to think of why people can’t just let this character rest. Here are five reasons why Rambo shouldn’t be developed as a TV show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO