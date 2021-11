Who you serve: In addition to standing as a testament to those whose made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the War Memorial Center is a hub for veteran activities. We work to ensure each veteran knows their service is appreciated as we inspire patriotism in our youth and honor the 3,481 men and women from Milwaukee County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We provide over $120,000 in services each year to veterans and veteran service organizations.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO