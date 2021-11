AMC Ent. to will start accepting SHIB as a payment method in two to four months. The company will involve Bitpay in facilitating transactions. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc CEO Adam Aron announced that Bitpay decided to support SHIB. Bitpay specifically said yes to his request. So the theatre chain can take Shiba Inu coin for the online purchase of cinema tickets and concessions. AMC is the first Bitpay client to use the meme coin. The store will start accepting SHIB in two to four months.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO